Agriculture

Agricultural producers subject of USDA study

 4 days ago

The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire will mail this month to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country.

USDA will survey cattle producers in January

In January, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey about 41,000 cattle operations nationwide to provide an up-to-date measure of U.S. cattle inventories. “This information helps producers make timely, informed business decisions and plan for herd expansion or reduction. It also helps packers and...
AGRICULTURE
USDA Provides Additional Pandemic Assistance to Hog Producers 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a new program to assist hog producers affected by the reduction of market prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program (SMHPP) is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative and addresses gaps in previous assistance for hog producers.
AGRICULTURE
Check your mail: USDA to conduct study about ag producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture conducts many studies and research projects to find out more information about our nation’s producers. This month, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them.
AGRICULTURE
Secretary Vilsack thanks America's agricultural producers

WASHINGTON – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack released the following statement thanking America’s agricultural producers. As we wrap up 2021 and begin a new year, I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to America’s producers across our great country. In 2021 we continued to face many challenges – from the continuation of the global pandemic to droughts, wildfires, floods, disease, and supply chain constraints.
AGRICULTURE
USDA Cites Rain Forest Produce in California for PACA Violations

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, the U.S. Departement of Agriculture (USDA) announced it has imposed sanctions on Rain Forest Produce. These sanctions were imposed against the Los Angeles, California-based company for violating the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA) after allegedly failing to pay sellers of produce. As part of the sanctions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program webinar set

Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program webinar set. The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will hold an informational webinar for organizations interested in learning more about the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA) on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. The webinar will provide an overview of the cooperative agreements and application requirements and give information on how to obtain support during the application process.
AGRICULTURE
USDA Preparing For Agricultural Outlook Forum

The 90th annual USDA Outlook Forum is set for February, but it will be here before you know it. “This year’s theme is new paths to sustainability and productivity growth.”. USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer says the emphasis will be on innovative ways that Ag producers can achieve both...
AGRICULTURE
Viewpoint: Regenerative farming modeled on organic agriculture could reduce greenhouse gas emissions, pro-organic study claims

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. A recent study by Bain & Company and Nature United, the Canadian affiliate organization of the Nature Conservancy, shows that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Farm Management

Food safety outreach grant of $300,000 received by Alabama Extension System. The USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has awarded the Alabama Cooperative Extension System with a $300,000 food safety grant. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is the primary outreach and engagement organization for the... more »
AGRICULTURE
EPA Researchers Study What Causes Agricultural Nutrients To Move Into Waterbodies Of The Midwest

Phosphorus and nitrogen are essential nutrients to people, animals, and plant growth. They occur naturally in the environment at low levels; however, they can also occur in high levels when introduced through sources like agriculture. When excess nitrogen and phosphorous used in fertilizers and manure seep from agricultural fields into watersheds, they can impact larger waterbodies by increasing algae growth. This can result in harmful algal blooms, which produce toxins that can negatively impact drinking water sources, aquatic species, and recreational water activities.
AGRICULTURE
USDA to beginning National Agricultural Classification Survey

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service mails the National Agricultural Classification Survey this month (Dec. 2021). The survey goes to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, in preparation for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The survey will ask recipients if they are involved in agricultural activity and for basic farm information. Response to the survey is required by law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient is not an active farmer or rancher.
AGRICULTURE
USDA improves crop insurance for hemp producers

The Department of Agriculture has made improvements to crop insurance for hemp. USDA’s Risk Management Agency is adding flexibilities around how producers work with processors as well as improving consistency with the most recent USDA hemp regulation. RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger says, “RMA has worked to expand and refine our offerings to be responsive and dynamic.”
AGRICULTURE
DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Lender for Solar Project “SR Bolivar” – Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact. SUMMARY: The Rural Business-Cooperative Service (RBCS) has made a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) with respect to a project proposed by SR Bolivar, LLC and perspective lenders for a guaranteed loan on the project. SR Bolivar is proposing construction of an up to 3.45 MW(AC) Solar Photovoltaic Facility (Project) located immediately west of the City of Bolivar. SR Bolivar has submitted this information for consideration of a guaranteed loan funding package.
BOLIVAR TOWNSHIP, IN
Tehama County Agriculture Producer's Day well attended

The third annual Tehama County Agricultural Producer's Day was a well attended and very informative event. Held at the Tehama District Fairgrounds, the workshop provided growers with chemical use certification credits and an array of knowledge provided by five presenters. Capay almond grower Don Minto said he attended the workshop...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Latest Study on Digital Agriculture Market hints a True Blockbuster | Monsanto, Simplot, Syngenta, Sunkist Growers

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Digital Agriculture Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) with detailed information of Product Types [, Farming Equipment, Management Software & Other Service], Applications [Greenhouse, Farm & Other] & Key Players Such as Syngenta, Sunkist Growers, Incorporated, KWS AG, Yara International, DuPont, Monsanto, Simplot, Barenbrug Group, Bayer, Netafim, BASF, Dow, Seminis, Cargill & Delta & Pine Land etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Digital Agriculture report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
AGRICULTURE
California food safety scientists mark 30 years with USDA Pesticide Data Program

California food safety scientists mark 30 years with USDA Pesticide Data Program. The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) joins the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Agricultural Marketing Service Pesticide Data Program (PDP). CDFA’s Center for Analytical Chemistry (CAC) Food Safety group has partnered with PDP since its inception in 1991.
CALIFORNIA STATE
COVID-19 having long-term effects on agriculture industry, speakers say

COVID-19 having long-term effects on agriculture industry, speakers say. While the global health pandemic had a devastating impact on international trade in 2020, there may be a silver lining. For the first time, policymakers now view the agriculture industry as national security. Speaking at the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association’s...
AGRICULTURE

