Agricultural producers subject of USDA study

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service mails the National Agricultural Classification Survey this month (Dec. 2021). The survey goes to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, in preparation for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The survey will ask recipients if they are involved in agricultural activity and for basic farm information. Response to the survey is required by law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient is not an active farmer or rancher.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO