Amy Williams had to do a double take while looking at the box score from one of Drake’s games this season. “It’s tough enough when you’re playing teams that have 10 different players who can score in a ball game. But 10 different players hit a 3 in one of their games this year,” Williams said Friday as she met with the media ahead of the Huskers’ home game with Drake on Sunday. “They have very balanced scoring, every player on their roster can shoot it from the perimeter. They’re really good in transition. They have great balance. I think those are some of the challenges that we’re preparing for.”

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO