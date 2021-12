Kudos to Scott M. Estill, in his recently published column in the Summit Daily News, for presenting the credentials of Summit County’s Public Health Director Amy Wineland. Also, a well-deserved thanks to him for not acknowledging by name the biweekly Tuesday columnist in this same publication who referred to Wineland as an “unelected bureaucrat” whose “political biases have disrupted our lives, our economy and our schools.” All of this in reference to COVID-19. I’ll second Estill by also refraining from identifying this individual.

13 DAYS AGO