Seahawks shuffle practice squad with two moves for special teams depth

The Seattle Seahawks have made a couple of practice squad moves over the last two days as they begin preparing for their Week 15 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Yesterday, the team announced they’d signed wide receiver Matt Cole to the practice squad. Cole (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) is from Chicago and played college ball at Division II school McKendree University. He went undrafted in 2020 and first signed with the Dolphins, then the 49ers. He appeared in one game last season with the Niners and another with Carolina this year, putting in 34 special teams snaps total. Cole gives more depth on speical teams following Gavin Heslop’s season-ending leg injury and surgery.

Seattle is also calling up a defender to the active roster. According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, linebacker Tanner Muse is being signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Muse was one of many recent draft blunders by the Raiders. After they picked him in the third round of the 2020 draft he was released before the season began. He had been elevated from the practice squad twice already this year, so he needed to be signed in order to play. He’s been on the field for 29 snaps, exclusively on special teams.