NBA

Hornets vs. Spurs: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (15-14) are coming off a 120-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The Spurs (10-16) are coming off a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 15
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast

Hornets at Spurs notable injuries:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball (not with team) and Ish Smith (health and safety protocols) are out. Mason Plumlee (rib contusion) is questionable.

Spurs: Zach Collins (ankle) is out.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

  • F Gordon Hayward
  • F Miles Bridges
  • C Nick Richards
  • G Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • G Terry Rozier

San Antonio Spurs

  • F Keldon Johnson
  • F Doug McDermott
  • C Jakob Poeltl
  • G Derrick White
  • G DeJounte Murray

