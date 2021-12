Centreville Public Schools officials staged a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event Monday to celebrate a building that probably should have been constructed about 30 years ago. The district’s new bus and maintenance garage was at the center of a brief ceremony that featured a few words from superintendent Stephanie Lemmer. The 5,000-square-foot building also serves as a storage facility, replacing a now-razed structure that sat north of Centreville Elementary.

CENTREVILLE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO