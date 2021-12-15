Overall, law schools see increase in 1Ls and decrease in non-JD students

The UNCW Board of Trustees voted in a meeting Friday to increase the tuition of non-resident undergraduate and graduate students by 3% for the 2022-2023 academic school year. Currently, in-state tuition is $4,443 ($4,719 for graduate students) and out-of-state tuition is $18,508 ($18,548 for graduate students). Nonresident tuition would go up to $19,063 ($19,104 for graduate students). The increase is forecast to generate $889,671 in additional revenue — according to a presentation during the meeting, that's enough to meet the 'identified needs' for tuition remission, which covers the difference between in- and out-of-state tuition to help UNCW recruit graduate, teaching, and research assistants. It would also assist with faculty and staff retention..

