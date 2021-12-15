ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overall, law schools see increase in 1Ls and decrease in non-JD students

By Stephanie Francis Ward
ABA Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is an 11.8% increase in first-year law students for the 2021 admissions cycle, compared to 2020, according to data released Wednesday by the ABA’s Section of Legal Education...

www.abajournal.com

KAAL-TV

MDH: Second student dies of COVID-19 this school year, third overall

(ABC 6 News) - A second student has died this school year of a COVID-19 infection associated with schools, according to the weekly update of virus activity in the state released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health. “This is tragic news and I hope Minnesotans can pull together and...
EDUCATION
WIBW

Washburn School of Law to graduate youngest student in its history at fall ceremonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As graduates at Washburn University walk across the stage on Friday night, the youngest graduate in the School of Law’s history will join them. Washburn University said it will host two graduation ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 17, to allow for appropriate social distancing at Lee Arena, and to allow graduates to invite as many guests as they want.
TOPEKA, KS
whqr.org

UNCW board approves 3% tuition hike for non-resident students, increases to housing and meal-plan rates

The UNCW Board of Trustees voted in a meeting Friday to increase the tuition of non-resident undergraduate and graduate students by 3% for the 2022-2023 academic school year. Currently, in-state tuition is $4,443 ($4,719 for graduate students) and out-of-state tuition is $18,508 ($18,548 for graduate students). Nonresident tuition would go up to $19,063 ($19,104 for graduate students). The increase is forecast to generate $889,671 in additional revenue — according to a presentation during the meeting, that's enough to meet the 'identified needs' for tuition remission, which covers the difference between in- and out-of-state tuition to help UNCW recruit graduate, teaching, and research assistants. It would also assist with faculty and staff retention..
COLLEGES
Law.com

Emory, UGA Among Law Schools Ranked High by Students

The Princeton Review released its Best Law Schools for 2022 on Tuesday, which isn’t a straight ranking of the “best” law schools, but instead includes the top 10 schools in each of 14 categories, derived largely from student surveys. But several non-T14 schools made multiple showings in...
EDUCATION
ABA Journal

Which law schools have the highest and lowest median LSAT scores?

At Columbia Law School, Harvard Law School and Yale Law School, the median LSAT score for this year’s entering class was 174, which was the highest of all law schools. All three law schools saw median scores slightly increase, compared to the 2020 1L class, according to a chart posted on the TaxProf Blog. It ranks law schools by LSAT scores and is based on Standard 509 Information Reports data that the ABA released Wednesday.
EDUCATION
Law.com

From 'Best for Federal Clerkships' to 'Most Conservative Students,' Four Texas Law Schools Were Ranked High by Students

Is there really only one law school to rule them all? Or even 14 law schools that that are head-and-shoulders above the rest? Newly-released data suggests neither is the case. The Princeton Review released its Best Law Schools for 2022 on Tuesday, which isn’t a straight ranking of the “best” law schools, but instead includes the top 10 schools in each of 14 categories.
EDUCATION
ABA Journal

With GRE restrictions lifted for law schools, some urge caution

As of November, ABA-accredited law schools can accept the Graduate Record Examination from applicants in lieu of the Law School Admission Test, and some wonder if those with the financial resources will purchase test prep classes for both and submit their best score. That’s a terrible idea, says Jeff Thomas,...
EDUCATION
Jackson Free Press

Overall Enrollment Steady at Mississippi Public Universities

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Overall enrollment in Mississippi’s public universities dropped by less than 1% in the past year, according to figures released Tuesday by the universities’ board of trustees. A total of 76,510 students are studying at Mississippi public universities this fall, compared with 77,154 last...
JACKSON, MS
WVNS

Increased threats mean more law enforcement resources required in schools

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Increased numbers of threats about violence at schools means law enforcement agencies are stepping up their presence in schools. Sheriff Mike Fridley said Fayette County staffs full-time Student Resource officers at three schools in the county, but that puts a strain on the sheriff’s department’s already stretched resources. Fridley understands the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Johnson City Press

Mirroring local trends, Johnson City Schools sees COVID cases increase

The total number of Johnson City students and faculty with COVID-19 has more than tripled since the end of November. On Nov. 29, Johnson City Schools reported that 23 students and four faculty members had tested positive for COVID-19. Those numbers rose after two weeks to 76 students and 11 faculty on Dec. 10.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

