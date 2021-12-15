ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames add 17 people to COVID-19 protocol, have fourth game postponed

Sportsnet.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Calgary Flames have added seven players, seven support staff and three coaches to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. In response, the NHL announced an extension of Calgary games being postponed through at least Saturday. Games had initially been postponed through Thursday. According to Sportsnet's Eric Francis, the league is...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

KOMO News

Kraken game against Calgary Flames postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak

The NHL announced that the Seattle Kraken game against the Calgary Flames on Dec. 23 has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak. A makeup date has not been announced. The Kraken has three players under COVID-19 protocols and Calgary has more than 10. Due to efforts to minimize COVID-19...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Flames trying to 'think positive, test negative' during latest COVID shutdown

CALGARY – Finally, a positive that wasn’t produced in a lab. On a day that began with a 19th Calgary Flames player placed in COVID-19 protocol, leave it to GM Brad Treliving to look on the bright side of a situation that now has his team sidelined through the Christmas break.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Flames add Mikael Backlund, staff member to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames announced centre Mikael Backlund and another member of the team's support staff have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Friday, bringing the number of people sidelined in the organization to 32. A total of 19 players and 13 club employees are currently in isolation for a...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Flames announce no new positive COVID-19 tests from players or staff

The Calgary Flames said that no players or support staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. This is the first time the team has not recorded a positive test since Dec. 12. Calgary currently has 19 players in the league's COVID-19 protocol and has had all their games postponed through to Christmas.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Report: Kings cancel practice, close facility over COVID outbreak

The Sacramento Kings cancelled Thursday's practice and shut down the team's facility amid a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff members, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There are concerns about whether the team will be able to play Friday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wojnarowski adds. The team continues...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 2 - Keep the good Canucks vibes going

Mike and Jason are joined by newly minted Canucks Vice President of Hockey Ops Stan Smyl. They also layout their locks of the week, and a bunch of ask us anythings. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

With the nightmare of COVID-19 front of mind, the Canucks head to San Jose

VANCOUVER – Knowing that players lived through a COVID nightmare last April, the Vancouver Canucks are trying to do everything they can to listen to their most important employees now. Unfortunately, just staying home was not a viable option Wednesday evening. With four players already under the National Hockey...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Dec. 16: Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Post Game Show

Bik Nizzar and Jamie Dodd break down the Canucks game as they took on the San Jose Sharks. Hear from Tanner Pearson, Bruce Boudreau, Iain MacIntyre, along texts and calls from you, the fan! The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Sportsnet and APTN ready to roll out Hockey Night in Canada in Cree

Sportsnet and APTN on Thursday announced the return of Cree-language NHL broadcasts with the debut of Hockey Night in Canada in Cree, starting Jan. 15. Featuring all seven Canadian NHL teams in action from Jan. 15 to April 23, the six-game national broadcast series will see APTN leverage Sportsnet’s NHL production to deliver exclusive Cree-language commentary and analysis to hockey fans and communities across the country.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper, Andre Burakovsky enter COVID protocol

Darcy Kuemper, Andre Burakovsky and J.T. Compher are out of the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche after all three were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday. Colorado made the announcement ahead of the team's evening matchup on the road against the Nashville Predators. Pavel Francouz started in goal with Dustin Smith serving as emergency backup goaltender.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL COVID-19 Roundup: Predators' Cousins questions schedule

While pausing the schedule is seen as a last resort, at least one NHL player feels it might be a good idea as the COVID-19 protocol list continues to grow. Nashville Predators forward Nick Cousins gave his thoughts about the issue while responding to a tweet from Sportsnet 590 The FAN host Nick Kypreos regarding COVID-19 concerns for other teams.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jim Rutherford on the Canucks Finding Their Stride

President and interim GM of the Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford joins Real Kyper & Bourne to discuss the state of his Canucks amidst the rise of COVID-19 cases, the keys to the team's recent turnaround, and reflects on what the future holds for Vancouver this year (00:44). Producer Sam joins the guys to chat about Paul Maurice's resignation as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets (12:34). Former NHL President, GM and head coach Doug MacLean catches up with Nick and Justin before sharing his thoughts on the growing COVID-19 concerns around the NHL and sharing some stories from his time in the league (27:19). The guys wrap up by heading to the text-line to respond to your questions and comments (48:17).The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jets home games will continue at 100 per cent fan capacity for now

The Winnipeg Jets will continue to host fans at 100 per cent capacity for their home games at Canada Life Centre, the company that owns the team, True North Sports and Entertainment, announced Thursday. The decision was made public hours after the Montreal Canadiens announced there would not be any...
NHL

