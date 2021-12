From Korn to Poison the Well, many bands who have hit the road this past year have been struck by COVID-19 cases within their touring parties despite careful protocols and precautions, disrupting their plans. The latest group to be thusly derailed is Evanescence, who have been crossing the country with Halestorm, playing their first live shows since the release of Amy Lee and Co.'s decade-in-the-making comeback album, The Bitter Truth. The band have just announced that they are postponing the remaining 2021 tour dates — in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Camden, Newark, and Worcester — due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the touring party. See the rescheduled dates below.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO