New Mexico health leaders to update COVID-19 trends, omicron variant

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Leading doctors from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) are expected to update the state’s latest COVID-19 trends in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will livestream the briefing on this page with coverage beginning around 2 p.m.

The news conference comes as the state announced its first identified case of the omicron variant on Monday . The case was identified Sunday, December 12 with a female adult in Bernalillo County.

Omicron has been labeled a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control due to several mutations on the virus’ spike protein. According to NMDOH, the variant “appears to be spreading faster than the currently-dominant Delta variant.”

Since October, New Mexico has faced a continued high-level of new COVID-19 cases , putting stress on the state’s hospital systems. On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 788 new COVID-19 cases, while 666 people were hospitalized with the virus.

One of two Albuquerque hospital systems under “crisis standards of care,” University of New Mexico Hospital announced at last week’s NMDOH news conference the system would begin reassigning some medical professionals including surgeons, anesthesiologists, residents and house officers to help provide care in other areas of the hospital. Outpatient care remains unaffected, however, UNMH is not accepting most requests for transfers into its facility and only doing surgery on patients that is required within two weeks.

Through October, New Mexico added between 4,700 and 6,600 new COVID cases each week. In November, cases continued climbing between 8,200 and nearly 9,900 new COVID cases each week. According to the state’s latest weekly report, New Mexico added 7,953 new cases between December 7 and December 13, 2021.

Wednesday’s news conference is slated to be lead by NMDOH Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase, NMDOH State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross and NMDOH Deputy Director Dr. Laura Parajón.

