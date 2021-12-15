ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

New Mexico health leaders to update COVID-19 trends, omicron variant

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nS6vE_0dNbvj5o00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Leading doctors from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) are expected to update the state’s latest COVID-19 trends in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will livestream the briefing on this page with coverage beginning around 2 p.m.

The news conference comes as the state announced its first identified case of the omicron variant on Monday . The case was identified Sunday, December 12 with a female adult in Bernalillo County.

Omicron has been labeled a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control due to several mutations on the virus’ spike protein. According to NMDOH, the variant “appears to be spreading faster than the currently-dominant Delta variant.”

Since October, New Mexico has faced a continued high-level of new COVID-19 cases , putting stress on the state’s hospital systems. On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 788 new COVID-19 cases, while 666 people were hospitalized with the virus.

One of two Albuquerque hospital systems under “crisis standards of care,” University of New Mexico Hospital announced at last week’s NMDOH news conference the system would begin reassigning some medical professionals including surgeons, anesthesiologists, residents and house officers to help provide care in other areas of the hospital. Outpatient care remains unaffected, however, UNMH is not accepting most requests for transfers into its facility and only doing surgery on patients that is required within two weeks.

Through October, New Mexico added between 4,700 and 6,600 new COVID cases each week. In November, cases continued climbing between 8,200 and nearly 9,900 new COVID cases each week. According to the state’s latest weekly report, New Mexico added 7,953 new cases between December 7 and December 13, 2021.

Wednesday’s news conference is slated to be lead by NMDOH Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase, NMDOH State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross and NMDOH Deputy Director Dr. Laura Parajón.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

BioPark elephant tests positive for endotheliotropic herpesvirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers at the Albuquerque BioPark are keeping a close eye on an elephant they say has elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus. The BioPark says three-year-old Thorne tested positive for a very low level of the virus. They believe he should be okay since they caught it early. Elephants carry the virus latently throughout their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque hosts last community block party of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city hosted its final block party of the year in the Barelas Neighborhood. Several businesses and city departments showed up at Saturday’s event at the Barelas Community Center. They offered resources like emergency rental assistance and SNAP benefits. One small business owner says it’s one way to stay connected with the community. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
Bernalillo County, NM
Health
KRQE News 13

NMSU offering social services to students and staff

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is helping out students and staff for the holidays. The university’s social services offer useful connections for resources like food, shelter, healthcare, and legal aid both on and off-campus. The Aggie Cupboard is an option for those staying on campus during the holidays. The distribution hours for the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico unit to specialize on Indigenous crime victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico’s busiest judicial district and the state Indian Affairs Department are teaming up to create a special unit to focus on investigating cases of missing or slain Native Americans. State Indian Affairs Secretary Lynn Trujillo and Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez announced a memorandum of understanding Thursday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces Chile Drop will return to ring in the new year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces tradition will have people in attendance this year after being a virtual event last year. The annual Chile Drop will be back at Plaza de Las Cruces complete with live music, food, and other entertainment. Main St. will be blocked off around the Plaza, so the event will be […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Girl Scouts host entrepreneur fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Girl Scouts are known for their cookies, but on Saturday, they were showing off a different set of skills. It was the first-ever Holiday Entrepreneur Craft Fair, where Girl Scouts from 4th-12th grade create their own goods to sell. They also designed and ran their own booths to sell their items from homemade […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Health System#Unmh#Nmdoh State
KRQE News 13

New Mexico schools step up security in response to TikTok threats

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Local school districts are letting parents know about a viral challenge encouraging students to make school threats. The national TikTok trend includes viral rumors about the shootings, bombings, and other violence threatened on Friday, Dec. 17 at schools across the country. Albuquerque Public Schools says they are monitoring the situation and may […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New pet foster home opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The store Boofy’s Best for Pets just opened a new location in the San Mateo Shopping Center just off I-40 and inside they have something extra special. It’s a more than 300 sq. ft. luxury home for adoptable cats and kittens. They’re calling it Boofy’s Kat Kastle Suites, a joint effort with local […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Expo New Mexico averaging 300 COVID vaccinations a day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fairgrounds is still serving as a mass vaccination site averaging about 300 patients a day. People didn’t have to wait long to get their shots. State officials say people are having a difficult time scheduling an appointment right now, with many trying to get their booster. They’re reminding everyone that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KRQE News 13

Conflict surrounds New Mexico’s new Congressional boundaries

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the first time in ten years, thousands of voters across the state may be facing an entirely different set of congressional candidates to pick from under the state’s new congressional district map. The new map was signed into law Friday by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham but the approval comes with controversy and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Missing UNM student found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Police Department says they found missing UNM student Jayden Ron Hurley. He was last seen on Thursday around 5 p.m. on UNM’s Albuquerque campus. He was wearing an orange Denver Broncos jacket, jeans, gray sneakers and a ‘Deadpool’ backpack; he also wears glasses. Police say Hurley is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque gallery hosts last-minute market, collects holiday donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque art gallery is giving people some last-minute options for their holiday shopping. About 50 local artisans and vendors set up at Casa de Cultura’s Last Minute Navidad Market downtown. People could find jewelry, art, beauty products, and other handmade gifts. One artist stressed the importance of continuing to shop and support […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Carlsbad schools seeing spike in COVID cases in staff, students

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 numbers continue to be high across the state. Some school districts are seeing some big outbreaks. Carlsbad schools have seen a large spike and now they’re working on a plan to keep kids in the classroom after the winter break. It’s a common problem for New Mexico schools when it comes […]
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque businesses seeing modest holiday shopping crowds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s shopping hubs were buzzing Friday afternoon as the final weekend before Christmas approaches. It has been a while since a shopping frenzy was seen but the sidewalks and parking lots at Uptown and Coronado Center were bustling with shoppers. It was a stark contrast from last December when New Mexico had […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy