Meet 4 of Centene's incoming board members

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentene announced Dec. 14 that it will add a total of five new members to its board of directors, with four appointees already named and the fifth yet to be announced. Here is what you need to know about each appointee. Ken Burdick. Mr. Burdick is a former vice...

Related
smarteranalyst.com

Centene Announces CEO’s Retirement and Board Changes

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Centene Corporation (CNC) announced the retirement of its CEO and Board changes following its succession planning initiative disclosed in July 2021. Following the news, shares reached a new all-time high of $82.22 and closed the day up 4.7% at $81.85 on December 14.
beckershospitalreview.com

Centene CEO to retire amid board overhaul

Centene CEO Michael Neidorff is retiring in 2022, ending a 25-year tenure leading the company. Under Mr. Neidorff's leadership, Centene grew from a $40 million company to having an estimated $125 billion in revenue in 2021. He earned recognitions for diversity disclosures, his COVID-19 response and was named a Forbes "Businessperson of the Year," according to a Dec. 14 news release.
bizjournals

Where Centene could turn for Neidorff's replacement as CEO

Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) would appear to have strong internal and external candidates to replace Chairman and CEO Michael Neidorff, who said Tuesday he's retiring from that role next year. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes...
beckershospitalreview.com

Cerner shakes up C-suite in 2021: New CEO, 1st health chief & 15 more exec moves

Cerner's leadership team has undergone several key changes this year, from welcoming a new CEO and its first chief health officer to the departure of executives. Here are 17 leadership appointments and departures among the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company in 2021, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review. Editor's note:...
mysweetcharity.com

VolunteerNow’s New Board Of Directors Leadership And Members Announced

With 2022 just around the corner, more organizations are reporting the leadership that will steer their efforts to greater success. The latest to report is VolunteerNow’s board of directors for 2022-2023 that include new officers and members. Filling the four executive positions will be Chair Bill Braxton, Vice-Chair Tracy...
beckershospitalreview.com

79 C-suite moves from payers during 2021

Here are 79 C-level payer executives who entered or left leadership since Jan. 1, 2021, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:. 1. Sameer Amin, MD, joined Oscar as senior vice president and CMO. 2. William Baker Jr. joined CareSource Oklahoma Health Plan Co. as CEO and Oklahoma market president. 3....
beckershospitalreview.com

Executive Moves

The following executive moves have been reported since Dec. 10:. Katrina Armstrong, MD, was appointed CEO of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. Anne Baum was named president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital in Allentown, Pa. Vanessa Benavides has been named senior vice president and chief...
Business
beckershospitalreview.com

CareOregon names chief strategy officer

Nora Leibowitz is joining CareOregon as its chief strategy officer, the payer announced Dec. 15. In her new role, Ms. Leibowitz will head the planning efforts for all of CareOregon's lines of business, including health plans, coordinated care organizations and provider services. Ms. Leibowitz enters the leadership team after serving...
beckershospitalreview.com

Baxter finalizes $10.5B Hillrom acquisition: 4 details

Baxter wrapped up its acquisition of medical equipment developer Hillrom for about $10.5 billion, the medtech company said Dec. 13. 1. Baxter paid $156 in cash for each outstanding share of Hillrom common stock for a purchase price of $10.5 billion. 2. The enterprise value of the transaction is about...
marketplace.org

Private equity will buy up companies to the tune of $1 trillion this year

We all know the companies the pandemic has helped: Amazon, Zoom, whichever company makes sourdough yeast. ​Here’s another one: private equity. Those are the firms of Wall Street suits that buy big companies (often ones with lots of debt), radically revamp them and then try to sell them off at a big profit.
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
beckershospitalreview.com

Innovation

The University of California Irvine Health and UC Investments are partnering to invest $50 million in healthcare innovation and digital health to improve patient care and public health. The money will go toward healthcare technology that will make care more personal, accessible and reflect lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic,...
beckershospitalreview.com

6 predictions for the future healthcare workforce

From shortages to job growth, here are six predictions made in 2021 regarding the future healthcare workforce, reported by Becker's Hospital Review. 1. Healthcare employment is projected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 2. The bureau...
