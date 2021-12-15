Sports on TV

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN — The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, Conway, S.C. NBCSN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Paul, Minn. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m. ESPNU — UT-Martin at Ohio St. FS1 — Xavier at Villanova. 9 p.m. ESPN2...

Rick Pitino to Kentucky: 'If you need an opponent Saturday, we travel'

Iona head coach Rick Pitino laid out a challenge to the Kentucky Wildcats this afternoon. The former Kentucky and Louisville head coach publicly stated on Twitter:. Pitino’s Iona team was originally scheduled to played No. 16 Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden this weekend but the Pirates are out due to COVID-19.
Thursday's TV/radio sports bets

Final Four: Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m. New Jersey at...
NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Chicago at Dallas,...
NBA at 75: Haywood case set stage for One and Done

Spencer Haywood, the trailblazing forward who grew up picking cotton in Mississippi, sat down with The Associated Press to discuss different parts of his NBA journey that wound up reshaping the league. (Dec. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m. Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m. Toledo at South Carolina, 7:05...
Top 25 Fared

No. 1 Baylor (9-0) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Saturday. No. 2 Duke (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Elon, Saturday. No. 3 Purdue (9-1) did not play. Next: at Butler, Saturday. No. 4 UCLA (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Tuesday. No. 5 Gonzaga (8-2) did...
AP Sportlight

1913 — Heavyweight champion Jack Johnson fights to a 10-round draw with Battling Jim Johnson in Paris. 1917 — The NHL begins play. Joe Malone of the Montreal Canadiens scores five goals in a 9-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Harry Hyland of the Montreal Wanderers scores five goals in a 10-9 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Friday's Transactions

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Jaci Brown senior vice president, content & connunications. LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Named Craig Hughner director, media relations. BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LT Dion Dawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CHICAGO BEARS...
A Jersey Guy: Meyer will be back

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is 0-3 against his mentor, Alabama Coach Nick Saban. This will be the second time that they have met for the SEC championship. If you cut to the chase with Presidents of major FBS schools, their bottom line is to be profitable during the week and successful on the weekends.
Kentucky vs. UNC: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, CBS Sports Classic prediction, pick, odds, spread

Kentucky and North Carolina are set to clash on Saturday in Las Vegas in the CBS Sports Classic for the second consecutive season. The game between the No. 21 Wildcats and the Tar Heels was hastily scheduled due to COVID-19 issues with No. 4 UCLA and No. 15 Ohio State. The Buckeyes and Wildcats had been scheduled to play each other, while the Bruins and Tar Heels were set to square off. Instead, it'll be UK and UNC taking center stage in what is now the lone game in the event at 5:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
Ottawa visits Philadelphia for conference showdown

Ottawa Senators (9-17-1, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (11-12-5, fifth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Ottawa square off in Eastern Conference action. The Flyers are 4-9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads...
'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
