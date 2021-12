ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Defense lawyers reached out to Molly’s attorneys within days of the Cherokee Department of Social Services receiving an email from ProPublica that included the findings from our reporting on her case; the lawyers said they were looking at resolution options ahead of their Dec. 7 pretrial hearing. The ProPublica story ran on Dec. 1 in collaboration with The New York Times Magazine. The following day, the defendants’ lawyers offered Molly $4 million. The parties filed a notice of settlement in federal court on Monday.

