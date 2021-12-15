ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

School board approves tech purchase; graduation dates set

By Laurinburg Exchange
LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools provided an update to the school board about the technology refresh for the district Monday night.

Michael Riles, chief accountability and technology officer for Scotland County Schools, detailed how the district plans to have more consistent use of technology across the district.

During the stay-at-home order last year, Scotland County purchased 300 Swivl devices while NC was under the stay-at-home order, which closed schools.

“Now that teachers do not have to do a dual role there wasn’t a consistency amongst how they were integrating it into instruction. It became a site decision on instructional use for staff,” Riles said.

Board chair Rick Singletary questioned how the technology would be used going forward.

“We don’t need all of that money just sitting out on the sidelines,” he said. “I think we should figure out how to best utilize it, since we have it.”

Even though the current technology isn’t being used as much as it was a year ago, there are more smart devices that the district requested funding for smartboards to go along with the Swivl devices.

“The interactive technology would allow teachers to integrate with the Chromebooks and there is a component that would integrate with Swivl so that we can see live action and live integration,” Riles told the board.

The new technology would go to schools that don’t have devices. The cost of the 45 boards would be $152,097.30. The money would come from the technology refresh budget and the board voted to approve the purchase.

In other business:

—Graduation dates were set for Scotland High Schools … SEARCH at 10 a.m. May 21 ; Shaw Academy 9 a.m. June 3; and Scotland County High School Jun. 3 6 p.m.

— Mask-wearing requirements have been extended through Jan. 10, 2022. Anyone entering a Scotland County Schools building or attending an event must wear a face covering.

— As of Wednesday, there were 15 students and four staff members in Scotland County who tested positive for COVID-19.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]

