Combat Sports

Dmitry Bivol Targets 2022 Unification Bout With Artur Beterbiev

By Ryan Shepard
 4 days ago
WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol may not be in line for a fight with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, but he may have a shot at a big fight with another champion. Boxing Scene has reported that Bivol...

Related
fightnews.com

Beterbiev KOs Browne in bloodfest

WBC and IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) continued his reign of terror in bloody fashion against “Sir” Marcus Browne (24-2, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Southpaw Browne got off to a good start doing the stick and move against the stalking Beterbiev. Beterbiev and Browne were both cut in a fourth round head clash. Beterrbiev was covered in blood for the rest of the fight from a nasty gash on his forehead. The blood was a wake-up call for Beterbiev, who battered Browne at the end of round five and landed more good shots in round six. Beterbiev dropped Browne in round seven and put Browne down for the count in round nine with a liver shot. Time was :46.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Beterbiev destroys Browne in Montreal

By Huck Allen: Artur Beterbiev had to deal with a massive cut on Friday night to eventually wear down and stop Marcus Browne in the ninth round to retain his IBF and WBC light heavyweight titles at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. Things looked bleak for Beterbiev (17-0, 17...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Artur Beterbiev Knocks Marcus Browne Out in Ninth of Bloody Fight

Artur Beterbiev did what Badou Jack couldn’t accomplish against Marcus Browne. Beterbiev fought through a gruesome gash on his forehead to knock out the game, skillful Browne in the ninth round of their light heavyweight title fight Friday night at Bell Centre in Montreal. The Russian knockout artist’s face was a bloody mess after an accidental clash of heads cut him and Browne in the fourth round, but it didn’t deter Beterbiev from keeping his perfect record intact (17-0, 17 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Is Canelo Alvarez ready for Artur Beterbiev?

By Jim Calfa: Last Friday night, IBF & WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev cleared an obstacle from the path to a fight against Canelo Alvarez in 2022 by stopping Marcus Browne in the ninth round. Now boxing fans will need to wait and see whether the Mexican superstar Canelo...
COMBAT SPORTS
Maxboxing

Artur Beterbiev battles through cut, knocks out Marcos Browne

Artur Beterbiev battled plenty of adversity this week. A potential fight cancellation with growing COVID-19 cases in the area, as well as a fight potentially without fans, Beterbiev still managed to extend his perfect knockout streak to 17 in 17 bouts, stopping challenger Marcus Browne in round 9 in Montreal.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: WBC & IBF 175 Champion Artur Beterbiev Stops “Sir” Marcus Browne!

By Ken Hissner: At the Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada Friday over ESPN+ Yvon Michel (GYM Promotions) and Bob Arum (Top Rank) presented in the Main Event WBC & IBF Light Heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defended his title’s stopping former 2012 Olympian, former WBC Silver and WBA Interim champion and No. 1 ranked WBC, and No. 7 ranked IBF contender “Sir” Marcus Browne in the ninth round of a bloody fight with both cut since the third round.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Artur Beterbiev, Marcus Browne discuss forthcoming title battle

Artur Beterbiev, the Russian-born puncher who moved to Montreal nearly a decade ago to begin his professional career, will finally get the chance to defend his titles in his adopted hometown. Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs), boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout rate, will defend his WBC and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bellew: The Warning Signs Are There - Canelo Will Stop Beterbiev!

Former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew is backing Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to score a knockout victory over IBF, WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. Canelo, a four division world champion, is looking to capture more gold in a fifth weight class. Last month, Canelo unified the entire super...
COMBAT SPORTS
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul KO’s Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley collided inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) had previously defeated Woodley (0-2) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back in August in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch the fight, Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams undercard

YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul returns to the ring against a familiar foe as he takes on Tyron Woodley in Round 2 of their boxing matchup Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury, until an injury forced Tommy Fury to withdraw. As a result, we’re now getting set for Paul-Woodley 2 as the MMA fighter returns to the boxing ring in hopes of getting revenge in Saturday’s matchup, “Leave No Doubt.” The undercard for Saturday’s fight also features some familiar names. Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez is the main undercard. However, NFL and NBA fans may recognize former stars Frank Gore and Deron Williams making their boxing debuts as they turn from the gridiron and hardwood to the sweet science in a heavyweight matchup.
NFL
MMA Fighting

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights

Watch Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 45’s main event, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas 45 took place Oct. 18 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. One-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus squared off in a heavyweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.
UFC
The Independent

Dillian Whyte would be a ‘terrific fight’ as Tyson Fury’s next opponent, says promoter

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef believes heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury should defend his title by facing Dillian Whyte as his next opponent in 2022.The Gypsy King ended his rivalry with Deontay Wilder in October by winning the final of their trilogy of bouts in one of the most sensational heavyweight clashes on all-time, and the identity of his next opponent was left up in the air after Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Anthony Joshua in London in the same month.With Usyk and Joshua set to take each other on in a re-match next spring, the WBC ordered Fury’s team to...
COMBAT SPORTS
