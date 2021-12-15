ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa to be given Laurinburg tour Saturday

LAURINBURG — Santa and Sparky will be riding in style Saturday afternoon as the city of Laurinburg Fire Department gives them a tour.

Fire Chief Jordan McQueen shared that he plans on making it through as many neighborhoods as possible but doesn’t have a set route.

“We’re planning on hitting the Westwood area, Washington Park, Macintosh, Scotch Meadows, hopefully, all the big neighborhoods in the city,” McQueen said. “We’ll have Santa and Sparky riding in the fire truck for kids to wave at. We’ll be driving very slow and we’ll have lights and sirens on. So when you hear the siren come out to your front yard.

“We are not stopping so we ask that no one stand in the road and make sure to keep kids out of the road as well,” McQueen added. “This is just a drive-by event but we’re excited to get out in the community and have everyone say hi to Santa and Sparky.”

The idea for this event came to McQueen last year after he saw the Aberdeen Fire Department doing a similar event but due to time constraints was unable to do it.

“Because of COVID a lot of fire departments have started doing these drive-by events this year, especially in our area,” McQueen said. “So we wanted to be able to get out in the community as well. The event will likely begin around 2 p.m. and we don’t really have a set stopping time so we’re hoping that we’ll be able to get through and see everyone.”

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

