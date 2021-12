KANSAS CITY—MMGY Global’s latest survey of U.S. adults revealed that 45 percent of respondents who are familiar with the Omicron variant are less likely to travel in the next three months because of related concerns. Interestingly, unvaccinated travelers’ intentions appear to be far less impacted than those of the vaccinated. The survey found 39 percent of vaccinated adults familiar with Omicron say news of the variant has no impact on their likelihood to travel in the next three months, while the majority (71 percent) of those who are unvaccinated say this news does not impact their likelihood to travel.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO