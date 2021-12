DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find those responsible for a recent burglary in the Town of Dunkirk. On Dec. 4, deputies were called to a storage facility on Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. for reports of a burglary. One of the victims told the sheriff's office that when they arrived to the storage facility they saw a door in the back of the building was left open. Upon further inspection, several dirt bikes were discovered stolen from the facility.

