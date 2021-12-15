ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Set Yourself Up For Financial Success In 2022 With Investing

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Years is around the corner; make financial goals for yourself, and achieve them. Make room in your budget for investing. Diversify your investments, and hang onto them for the long haul. New Year’s Day is almost here, and there’s no better time to start thinking about what you...

End the year with smart financial investments

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year. Financial expert, Jeremy Shipp, joins us today to discuss what needs to be on your financial checklist and what moves you should consider as the year ends.
How to Rebalance Your 401(k)

A 401(k) can be a fundamental part of your retirement savings plan. Knowing when – and how – to rebalance 401(k) assets is important for managing risk and achieving your investment goals. Rebalancing simply means selling securities periodically to stay … Continue reading → The post How to Rebalance Your 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
How to Plan Your Financial Future While Investing in a Healthier Planet

Sustainable investing has gone mainstream. Is it time to put your money where your mouth is?. Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Socially conscious investing is booming. Whether you’re designating 401(k) contributions for the end of the...
How Should Your 401(k) Investments Change When You Retire?

In this segment of "Financial Planning Q&A" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 1, retirement expert Robert Brokamp discusses some investment options to consider when nearing retirement. Robert Brokamp: Mike says, "I built my 401(k) with job earnings. When I retire, expect to have no additional money to put...
Bellco Credit Union: Empowering Financial Success

Bellco Credit Union believes that people with a basic understanding of financial concepts will be more fiscally confident, have better money management skills, and have better saving and spending habits. According to a 2016 study by the FINRA Foundation, nearly two-thirds of Americans couldn’t pass a basic financial literacy test. Another study found that only 24 percent of millennials understand basic financial topics. Ensuring local community members—children and adults alike—have the financial skills they need to succeed is a top priority for Bellco Credit Union. As a not-for-profit, Colorado-based financial cooperative, one of Bellco’s top priorities is to empower individuals and families with the financial skills, resources, and tools they need to be successful. The credit union partners with other local organizations that are focused on solutions to provide financial education opportunities for all Coloradans. Bellco works with the following organizations to help empower Coloradans through financial education: 1. Economic Literacy Colorado: Bellco Credit Union teamed up with Denver-based Economic Literacy Foundation to create a book for elementary school-aged children to learn the basics of finances, called “FUNancial $marts.” Parents and teachers can visit Bellco.org/FunancialSmarts to download or request copies of this fun, FREE activity book. Additionally, Bellco sponsored economic and personal finance development classes for local teachers, so they'd be better equipped to educate their students on these topics. 2. Junior Achievement: Bellco supports the JA Finance Park programs, which promote knowledge gain and fostering positive behavioral outcomes. Students who participated in the program reported a significant increase in financial knowledge skills: 66% had increased confidence when it comes to finances, and 83% reported an increase in knowing how to handle financial risk. 3. EVERFI: Bellco collaborated with EVERFI, an online leader in financial education, on two initiatives. First, the EVERFI Schools program, in which 1,214 students from 13 schools participated in Bellco’s financial education program, SchoolSmarts, including 371 students from low- to moderate-income communities. Students participating in the programs improved their understanding of basic financial concepts by 48% from the start of the program to the end, and 63% reported they now feel confident they can set up and follow a budget. Second, Bellco has also collaborated with EVERFI to provide online educational resources for its employees, members, and the community through its MoneySmarts program. More than 67,000 people have taken advantage of these courses since the beginning of 2019. The most popular content pertains to building emergency savings and creating a budget—important tools in today’s environment. In addition to these partnerships, Bellco frequently hosts financial-education events throughout the Denver metro area to provide helpful financial information to the community. Most recently, Bellco hosted a series of events with the Douglas County Libraries at different locations throughout the district, sharing information on mortgages and homebuying strategies, teaching kids about money, and investment basics. Throughout its 85-year history of serving the financial needs of Coloradans, Bellco has made giving back to the communities where it operates a top priority. Empowering people with knowledge and skills through financial education is just one of the many ways that Bellco has been a leader in giving back to the communities it serves. For more information about Bellco and its 26 Colorado branches, visit www.bellco.org.
Financial Focus: Give yourself some ‘paychecks’ for retirement

During your working years, you’ve probably met the costs of living through your salary. But once you retire, where will the money come from? Is there a way to give yourself a “paycheck” for retirement?. There is indeed – but you’ll have to do a good job...
12 Smart Ways To Set Up For Success In The New Year

As the holiday season winds down and business operations return to normal, January is the perfect time to reflect, regroup and set yourself up for success in the new year. Every working professional, regardless of level or position, can get organized and set goals to keep themselves motivated and productive throughout the year.
Taking Control of Our Financial Success Without Compromise

Without a doubt, money is impactful. It can completely transform your life, especially if you grew up without it. While an uptick in income can positively shape your life, it’s important to be aware of how it could potentially shift your sense of identity over time. Moving from one socioeconomic class to another can greatly influence the way you view yourself, your family, and your values.
How to Up-Level Yourself as a Realtor

Real estate is unquestionably lucrative: a single sale can land you a fortune, and statistics from the National Association of Realtors certainly indicate a robust market. October, 2021 existing home sales were a stunning 6.34 million, with median sales prices up 13.1% from the year prior, and inventory down 12% from October, 2020. Clearly, people are looking for homes and keen to avoid rent payments.
How Bitcoin Set Itself Up for This Sell-Off

“Okay, so now what?” That was basically what the bitcoin market was saying over the past few weeks. Then a sell-off in the spot market over the weekend triggered several hundred million dollars’ worth of futures liquidations that helped to send prices plummeting further. Ever since the massive rally culminating...
How wife and mentor set this top originator up for success

Michael Gonzales (pictured) has always enjoyed finances and numbers. But he also has a knack for being a people person. In 2003, it all came together when he decided to join a friend working for a mortgage broker. Without a job offer, he quit his job and applied. “There were...
