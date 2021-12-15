ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota delivery driver cited after running over groceries

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota grocery delivery driver accused of running over bags of food she had dropped off in a Twin Cities suburb because she didn’t like the homeowners’ pro-police yard sign has been cited for criminal damage to property, authorities said.

The incident happened Dec. 6 after the elderly couple ordered $50 worth of groceries from Cub Foods to be delivered by Instacart to their home in Blaine. Police said the couple stepped out to meet the driver, who first told them to check the wreath hanging on their front door and then drove back and forth over the groceries.

The driver allegedly scribbled a note on the receipt that complained about the delivery service pay and called police “racist pigs.” Investigators said the sign supporting law enforcement was in the front yard of the home.

Blaine police have identified the driver as a 36-year-old woman from the nearby suburb of Coon Rapids.

The couple received a full refund from Instacart, which said it fired the delivery driver.

Police said they have received inquiries about whether the case could be charged as a hate crime, but because the crime was allegedly committed due to the couple’s support for police it doesn’t qualify.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: Teenage girls likely died several days before father

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A father may have lived for up to five days after his two teenage daughters died in his apartment, authorities in western Washington said. Renton police told The Seattle Times in a story on Friday that 16-year-old Mariel Gill and 17-year-old Adriana Gill died around Dec. 5. Their bodies were found wrapped in blankets on the first floor.
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coon Rapids, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Coon Rapids, MN
Blaine, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Blaine, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

686K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy