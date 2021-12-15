ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Adrienne Warren

swiowanewssource.com
 3 days ago

Adrienne Warren had studiously avoided touching a Tony Award her entire stage career. On Sept 26, 2021,...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
E! News

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
#Entertainer#Breaking News#Ap Archive
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Teaches Her Twins, 10, A Hanukkah Song In Adorable New Video — Watch

Mariah Carey spread the joy on the first night of Hanukkah by belting out a new song about the Jewish holiday to her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, without a doubt. But the 52-year-old singer also likes to spread the love on other holidays, including Hanukkah. So on Sunday, November 28, Mariah marked the first night of the week-long Jewish holiday by teaching a Hanukkah-themed song to her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. That sweet moment was captured on video and uploaded to Mariah’s Twitter for her 21 million views to see. Watch it below!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Niecy Nash Shares What She's Learned From Her First Year of Marriage to Jessica Betts (Exclusive)

It's been a good year to be Niecy Nash. A little over a year since the Claws actress married her wife, Jessica Betts, she chatted with ET's Kevin Frazier about the lessons she's learned during the couple's first year of marriage. The actress also shared details on the exciting projects she's involved in, including the upcoming Reno 911! reunion that has fans foaming at the mouth.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

'Masked Singer': Todrick Hall Reveals the Surprising Souvenir He Got to Keep After the Finale (Exclusive)

Todrick Hall's time on The Masked Singer might be over, but he's keeping a truly unique souvenir to remember his journey -- his incredible costume!. The Masked Singer came to a close on Wednesday with season 6's two finalists battling it out for the Golden Mask Trophy. It all came down to The Bull and The Queen of Hearts in a powerful musical battle for the ages.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveals Queen of Hearts as Winner: Here’s the Identity of the Final Two Celebrities

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 13, “Finale,” which aired Dec. 16 on Fox. When it comes to the Queen of Hearts, there’s no playing. Singer/songwriter Jewel was unmasked as the Season 6 winner of “The Masked Singer,” having wowed the show’s panelists and fans while disguised as the Queen of Hearts. Jewel beat out runner-up Todrick Hall, who was unmasked as the Bull. Jewel told Variety that she signed on to do “The Masked Singer” for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that it allowed her to maintain...
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Olivia Munn Gives Birth To Boyfriend John Mulaney's Child, Months After Comedian Files For Divorce From Wife Anna Marie Tendler

Olivia Munn has given birth to her first child with John Mulaney amid his messy divorce and their confusing relationship timeline. The 41-year-old actress welcomed a son with the newly-single comedian, 39, right before Thanksgiving. According to reports, Olivia gave birth in Los Angeles on November 24. Article continues below...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Fired ‘General Hospital’ Actor Ingo Rademacher Says Conservative Co-Stars Stayed Silent: “It’s Not Public Support, So Is It Really Support?” – Update

UPDATED throughout, with video: During an interview with Tucker Carlson streaming today, former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher likened Covid to “a serious flu bug,” asserted without evidence that vaccines don’t “do a good job at stopping the spread” of the coronavirus, and speculated that Disney/ABC would have canceled the long-running soap if conservative cast members refused, en masse, to comply with the vaccine mandate. The GH cast “kind of knew that the mandates were coming a few months ago because Disney had already started mandating for their theme park employees,” Rademacher said during the taped interview for Tucker Carlson Today...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Officially Returning After Money Dispute

Kathy Hilton was a major hit during her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was a shocker to many that the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton would take part in a reality series. But considering her sister Kyle has been on the show since the beginning, Kathy figured she'd join her little sister in the foreign territory. Her nonchalant and sometimes ditsy moments on the show caused many social media reactions. It was a no-brainer for producers to want her to return, but a pay discrepancy caused her to pause. Now, TMZ reports that Kathy is indeed returning to the beloved Bravo franchise.
TV SHOWS
DesignerzCentral

Oprah and Ellen’s shock: ‘Meghan used us!’

When it comes to doing talk shows, it doesn’t get much bigger than sitting on the couches of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. And now that Meghan Markle has ticked both off her list, she’s ready to take the next step – launching her own chat program that will blow everyone out of the water!
CELEBRITIES

