Surreal estate in British thriller 'The Girl Before'

swiowanewssource.com
 3 days ago

Who would live in a house like this? Actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David...

www.swiowanewssource.com

BBC

The Girl Before: Meet the cast and creator

The Girl Before tells the story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo). There’s just one catch: the occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules. Jane starts to feel the house changing her...
theplaylist.net

‘The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window’ Teaser: Kristen Bell Satirizes Mystery Thrillers For Netflix

We’ve all seen this premise before—a woman is alone at home, looking out of her window. She suddenly notices a violent crime happening in her neighbor’s house. When she calls the cops, it seems as if the woman is crazy. But what if she’s not crazy? Dun, dun, dunnnnnnnn. And so goes this type of thriller. And so goes the beginning of the new Netflix satire, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.”
Gugu Mbatha Raw
David Oyelowo
Empire

Pilot TV Podcast #166: The Witcher, The Girl Before, And Just Like That. With Guest Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill, Geralt of Rivia himself, joins us on this week's show, to talk a little bit about the The Witcher's second season and a lot more about fantasy books, Warhammer 40k and general geekery (24:34-46:54). In addition to Netflix's returning fantasy, we take a look at Gugu Mbatha-Raw's living situation as she moves in to David Oyelowo's rather terrifying apartment in The Girl Before on BBC1, and we find out what Carrie Bradshaw's been up to since Sex And The City in follow-up show And Just Like That on Sky Comedy (first episode spoilers exist between 1:21:21 and 1:35:58). PLUS we record a special drop-in to talk about the Succession finale (1:09:20-1:20:16), mull over the best will-they/won't-they relationships, and James manages to trample all over Beth's Ex Machina analogy and she refuses to let him cut it out.
swiowanewssource.com

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Sydney Sweeney

Actor Sydney Sweeney has had a huge year with starring roles in "The White Lotus" and "The Voyeurs." But the path to stardom wasn't easy. (Dec. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0d99fd75089d4d3bbc9e90223fc30a7e.
Billboard

British Pop Invasions Over the Years: From Stones to Spice Girls to Adele

About 180 years after George Washington sent King George III packing, American teens welcomed a less formally dressed British Invasion with open arms — and wallets. Since then, the fortunes of English musicians on American airwaves have waxed and waned — an Oasis here, an Amy Winehouse there — but Adele’s blockbuster return has the Yanks Union Jack-ed up once again.
Variety

‘Mother/Android’ Review: The Future Looks Bleak for Chloë Grace Moretz and Her Baby

Ending a year begun saving her baby from a gremlin in deliberately outrageous “Shadow in the Cloud,” Chloë Grace Moretz again suffers peril-fraught maternity as half of the title equation in “Mother/Android.” This sci-fi thriller, launching on Hulu Dec. 17, offers a more sobersided survival tale set in an imminent future where humanity’s artificial helpmates have turned against their creators. It’s a familiar dystopian premise that plays out in narrative terms redolent of myriad recent movies like “A Quiet Place.” Still, at least to a point, it’s lent sufficient engrossing urgency by Mattson Tomlin in his commercial-feature directorial debut. He wrote...
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Officially Returning After Money Dispute

Kathy Hilton was a major hit during her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was a shocker to many that the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton would take part in a reality series. But considering her sister Kyle has been on the show since the beginning, Kathy figured she'd join her little sister in the foreign territory. Her nonchalant and sometimes ditsy moments on the show caused many social media reactions. It was a no-brainer for producers to want her to return, but a pay discrepancy caused her to pause. Now, TMZ reports that Kathy is indeed returning to the beloved Bravo franchise.
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua Signs First-Look Film Partnership With Netflix

Antoine Fuqua has entered into a first-look partnership with Netflix, continuing his relationship with the studio after the successful drama The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The deal will focus primarily on films and documentary features. Fuqua also announced Friday the renaming of his production company to Hill District Media, from the previously titled Fuqua Films. The new name emphasizes his background and roots that translate to his work on the screen. “Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand...
IndieWire

‘A Journal for Jordan’ Review: Denzel Washington Directs Michael B. Jordan in a Baffling, Fact-Based Melodrama

“It wasn’t what I was expecting” is perhaps the cheapest piece of criticism that can be lobbed at a work of art, but in the case of, oh, a fact-based melodrama that pulls from both a) real life and b) the memoir written about it, some basic expectations are inevitable. Denzel Washington’s “A Journal for Jordan” certainly has a straightforward enough premise — per its own synopsis, it’s “based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant...
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
24/7 Wall St.

Movie Stars Making a Transition to TV

Many Hollywood stars stick mostly to either making movies or to starring in TV or, as of recently, in streaming services shows. Some actors, however, have chosen to expand their portfolio and have made the transition from the big to the small screen.  To assemble a list of movie stars who made the jump to […]
