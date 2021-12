SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power has been restored to nearly 800 SMUD customers after Tuesday's fire at SMUD power substation in Downtown Sacramento. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but as of Thursday morning, SMUD says about 550 customers are still in the dark. The company is still on track to have power restored by Friday morning, with just a few final steps to go.

