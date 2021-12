Eating vegetables at amounts recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans improves bone health in overweight or obese adults, according to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition. Researchers compared serum and urine biomarkers for bone health in 102 participants who ate either 270 grams per day of vegetables or their normal diet for eight weeks. Those who ate more vegetables lowered biomarkers linked to poor bone health and improved bone physiology more than those who followed the control diet. Possible mechanisms for the improved bone health include reduced inflammation and increased intake of vitamins and minerals associated with vegetable consumption.

NUTRITION ・ 6 DAYS AGO