ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Competition for Ultra-Fast Delivery Intensifies in France

By PYMNTS
pymnts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading French grocery and fresh food delivery service company La Belle Vie has raised €25 million ($28 million) in a Series B round as part of its plans to expand its offer across France in 2022. The investment brings its total funding to more than €42 million since...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

France travel ban: UK tourists need essential reason for entry

New rules have come into force for people entering France from the UK as the French government tries to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. Travellers need an essential reason for their trip unless they are French nationals, residents or hauliers. French Prime Minister Jean Castex has warned that...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Netherlands to go into strict Christmas lockdown

THE HAGUE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year period to try to contain the highly- contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday. All non-essential shops and services, including restaurants, hairdressers, museums and gyms will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Dutch lock down as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Omicron coronavirus variant spreading fast in Italy - health body

ROME, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading quickly in Italy, with new cases identified in the country's north and south, the national health institute (ISS) said on Saturday. The ISS reported that its network of regional laboratories had so far identified 84...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Food Drink#French#Parisian#Ile De France#Syst Me U#Quick Commerce
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
yicaiglobal.com

Indonesia’s J&T Express Takes Over Best’s Fast Delivery Business for USD1.1 Billion

(Yicai Global) Dec. 17 -- Indonesian logistics giant J&T Express has taken over the express delivery business of Chinese supply chain and logistics firm Best, in a deal worth CNY6.8 billion (USD1.1 billion). The agreement will allow Best to reinforce its supply chain-based logistics solutions while also significantly improving its...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

PM says Omicron to be 'dominant' in France from start of 2022

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday likened the spread of the Omicron variant in Europe to "lightning", adding it would be the dominant strain in France from the start of 2022. Castex added that while much remains unknown about the variant "it does not seem to be more dangerous...
TRAVEL
MedicalXpress

Germany must prepare for 'massive' new Omicron wave

Germany, battered by a recent rise in COVID cases, must brace for a "massive fifth wave" due to the new Omicron variant, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Friday. "We must prepare for a challenge that we have not yet had in this form," Lauterbach told reporters, adding that even if the variant were "milder" it may make "no difference".
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

France travel ban: Ports and Eurostar busy ahead of Covid restrictions

Ports are reporting long queues to board ferries and Eurostar has advised ticketless customers to avoid St Pancras station ahead of a ban on travel to France at 23:00 GMT. Most of the rail operator's services are sold out after a rise in bookings in response to the Covid restrictions announced by France on Thursday.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

France offering top defense technology for ties with India

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and France on Friday discussed future collaboration and co-production of defense equipment during a visit by the French defense minister, officials said. Florence Parly and her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh expressed their commitment to increase defense cooperation in all domains, India’s Defense Ministry said...
INDIA
CBS News

France imposes new travel restrictions on U.K. as COVID-19 cases surge

Cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing in the U.K. More than 78,000 people tested positive for the virus Wednesday, the highest number of daily cases recorded in Britain since the start of the pandemic. Health officials fear the record could be a sign of things to come. In response, France is instituting new travel restrictions on the U.K. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more from London on Britain's vaccination campaign, and CBS News' Elaine Cobbe spoke with CBSN's Elise Preston about what the new restrictions could mean for the French economy ahead of the holidays.
TRAVEL
airlive.net

ALERT France will ‘drastically’ restrict travel from the UK due to a surge in the #omicron

France will “drastically” restrict travel from the UK due to a surge in the omicron COVID-19 variant, according to a government spokesperson. France is to tighten up restrictions on travel to and from Britain to slow the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 which is causing record numbers of cases on the other side of the Channel, the government said on Thursday.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy