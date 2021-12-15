Fire destroys barn in Russell Wednesday morning

MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire destroyed a trailer home in Butte Tuesday night. The fire started around 9 p.m. in the home on the corner of Continental Drive and Walnut Street. Fire officials say crews responded to the scene within three minutes of the initial call, but the trailer was already fully engulfed in flames.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An early morning fire destroyed a multi-family home in Brattleboro Thursday. Crews responded to the 2.5-story building on Western Ave. just before 4 a.m. The people who lived there said all seven of them got out safely. One car was badly damaged as a result of...
BEAVERDAM, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover fire crews were called to a barn fire in Beaverdam on Thursday morning. Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to the 15000 block of Old Ridge Road for a tractor on fire inside of a barn. Crews cleared the scene, and no people or animals were injured.
DUNNSTOWN — Fire destroyed a large garage-pole barn in rural Dunnstable Township on Tuesday night, but there were no reported injuries. The building is considered a total loss, according to Woolrich Fire Chief Brandon Coleman. The fire occurred at 51 Pond Drive, not too far off of Big Plum...
Update 10:42 p.m.: Fire crews are still on scene but say that the fire is contained. Crews will likely head out for the night soon but come back to check the area in the morning, according to Jimmy Erwin. ———————————————————————————————————————— FLAG POND, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire has broken out on Upper Higgins Creek Road […]
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in the 1300 block of North Hendricks Wednesday morning while delivering papers just after 6:30 a.m. According to official reports, 52-year-old Danny Ray Ehrenbold was taken to Hutchinson Regional to be checked out, but he was not believed to be seriously hurt.
WEST RICHLAND -- Fire fighters battled a house fire for hours as flames destroyed the West Richland home on Saturday morning. Fire fighters received the first call for help at 4:30 AM at a home on the 4500 block of Arlington Drive. When fire fighters first got to the scene they discovered that the home was fully engulfed in flames.
You can’t replace memories. Dawn Brockhaus learned that the hard way this past weekend when her family’s garage building on Jolly Ave. caught fire Saturday evening destroying the structure and all its contents. The finished storage building located at W5518 Jolly Ave. and its contents were destroyed in...
A fire on Old Canton Pike in Trigg County destroyed two tobacco barns Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the fire started in one barn and quickly spread to the next destroying both barns and all of the tobacco inside. No one was injured in the fire. The barns...
Varick Fire Department was called for a fire alarm that had come in multiple times from Three Brothers Wineries & Estates Dec. 6. Crews who were first on the scene found Bagg Dare Wine Company, at the back of the property at 623 Lerch Rd. in Geneva, fully engulfed in fire, according to the Ovid Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Firefighters from seven departments battled a blaze that destroyed a garage and damaged a barn Saturday evening in the Town of Villenova. Crews from South Dayton, Cherry Creek, Forestville, Sunset Bay, Leon, Cassadaga and Sinclairville responded to the scene at 8959 North Hill Road shortly after 8:00 PM. According to Forestville Fire, crews on arrival found a garage that had already burned down.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed house fire in the 20100 block of Crestwood Lane Wednesday night. When crews arrived on scene, they saw flames from two sides of the home. An engine tried to knock down the flames with a pre-connected hose line, but ran out of water. Additional engines connected a hose to the truck, but they also ran out of water.
ALPENA — Firefighters responded to a barn fire on Lake Winyah Road in Alpena Township around noon on Friday. The homeowner reported no injuries but said he lost a tractor, four-wheeler, and lawnmower and other items in the fire. A woman knocking at his door alerted the homeowner to...
(re: “Flames refuse to spare apartments, businesses,” Nov. 4) I was there when Bailey Avenue burned — the grocery and the laundromat, lunch counter Sabor, Tililá and takeout Chinese. I was there with my neighbors, there in the dark. There with my son, scattered on the...
An undetermined number of rabbits perished in a fire that engulfed a small barn in the 2600 block of Biglerville Road Tuesday afternoon. A neighbor, Stephanie Reaver, said she had been shopping and saw smoke when she returned home, but initially thought it was her neighbors David and Erann Bear’s outdoor wood furnace.
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — Following an early morning fire on Wednesday at a home on County Line Road in the Town of Granby, Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies say 43-year-old woman Angela Rosenbaum died in the fire. According to deputies, during the fire, a juvenile was rescued from the...
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a building in the Edgewater Landing subdivision early Saturday morning. According to city officials, the Edgewater Fire Department responded to 601 Homeport Terrace for a structure fire at 1:14 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Livingston, New York – On December 15, 2021, the State Police from the Livingston barracks responded to Tri Form Camphill Community for an accident at the facility. Initial investigation determined the victim, David H. Wagner, age 23, a resident of Tri Form, was fatally struck by a Chevrolet 3500 while clearing brush with fellow employees and volunteers at the facility. The incident appears to be accidental in nature at this time, but remains an open investigation.
Comments / 0