A comprehensive survey of political opinion among the Arab public that was published on Tuesday and conducted by the Konrad Adenauer Program for Jewish-Arab Cooperation at Tel Aviv University has found that Most of the Arab respondents (56.2%) are convinced that Ra’am should demand a ministerial position in the government, such as a minister or deputy minister, rather than just being a member of the coalition. The rest were divided equally between supporters of Ra’am’s decision to join the coalition without a ministerial position (14.4%) and those opposed to Ra’am joining at all (15.5%); about 14% had no opinion on the matter.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 4 DAYS AGO