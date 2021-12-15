Book World: Looking for a seasonal tale of mystery, murder and ghosts? Here are books just for you.

The stakes in the first five minutes of this episode four are high! And while there is no room to fuck up, somehow folks still drop the ball. Let’s start with Professor Milgram. It is quite easy to feel sorry for the former prosecutor in episode three. Her former lover is trying to pin the murder of her other former lover on Milgram’s new lover, who also happens to be a student at the university she now teaches at. Messy! But Carrie isn’t new to throwing others in the mud to protect herself. Maybe it’s the gun Monet put to her head or the threats Monet spewed at her that have her shook. Or maybe it’s that Zeke lied to Detective Whitman about his whereabouts the night of Professor Reynolds murder has her equally shook. Whatever her reasons are, sis is playing the game of “who killed the professor?” quite well, regardless of how unlikable it makes her. Even after Councilman Tate lets her know he has her all figured out, she plays it cool and encourages him to come to Zeke’s defense for political gain. Upon meeting Tate’s brother, Kamal, a new detective on Whitman’s case, Carrie offers assistance by manipulating and setting up Lauren, one of Stansfield’s top-performing students. The professor’s personal relationship with both Lauren and her parents makes her privy to what motivates Lauren — a bright future with a successful career. She uses this information against Lauren to get her to snitch on the Stansfield campus drug dealer (a.k.a. Tariq, Lauren’s sort-of boyfriend).

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO