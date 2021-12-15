ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book World: Looking for a seasonal tale of mystery, murder and ghosts? Here are books just for you.

By Michael Dirda
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet it snow! When the weather outside is frightful, it's time for classic ghost stories and mysteries - even if you're only wrapping them up as presents for lucky friends and family. Need a few ideas? Just read on. This latest in an annual series again demonstrates that chills...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
washparkprofile.com

Opinion: Looking for book ideas this season?

If you are ever looking for a great conversation starter, try asking people what they may be reading. What people read can give us great insight to their hobbies, passions, and interests, and that helps lead into a fun and engaging discussion. This is also one of those questions I find myself answering as well. Depending on when that question comes my way will determine my answer as I have been following the same reading pattern for many years now.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Mel Brooks looks back on his delightfully deranged career

- - - The most provocative comedian of our moment makes a cameo appearance late in Mel Brooks's voluminous memoir, "All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business," and immediately recontextualizes the hero of its previous 384 pages. Dave Chappelle played a supporting character in Brooks's 1993 spoof, "Robin...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

11 Books About Change to Guide You Through Life’s Seasons

I’ve never really believed in the whole “New Year, New Me” proclamation. It’s a pretty thought, but honestly nothing changed between December 31 and January 1. However, there is something to be said about turning the page in these books about change and getting a new rush of motivation. The real change in the new year for me has always been the new goals that I believe will change my life for the better. But there’s work to be done to make that change a reality.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bradbury
Person
Neil Gaiman
Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Mystery and Crime Books of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 3: When will it start filming?

If you missed the fantastic news from earlier this week, let’s go ahead and share it again for you: There will be a Power Book II: Ghost season 3! You don’t have to sweat over the long-term future of the franchise and we absolutely think there’s something worth celebrating within that.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Murder#Catholic Priest#Lambian
The Millennial Source

8 nonfiction books that will change the way you see the world

If you’re a big reader, you’re probably already aware of what you like and don’t like, and with that, you may be hesitant to peel away from your favorite genres and diversify your reading list. Fiction readers, for example, may be reluctant to step away from their beloved novels and short stories in favor of nonfiction books, with the real world seeming a bit drab compared to escaping into a page-turning novel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
laconianh.gov

Mystery Book Club: "Mystery in White"

Welcome Back! Have yourself a very grisly holiday with Mystery Book Club. Join us for an afternoon discussion of "Mystery in White" by Joseph Jefferson Farjeon. On Christmas Eve, heavy snowfall brings a train to a halt near the village of Hemmersby. Several passengers take shelter in a deserted country house, where the fire has been lit and the table laid for tea?but no one is at home. Sign-up is required, as capacity is limited to 28 people. Books are available at the Front Desk.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
POPSUGAR

Power Book II: Ghost: Monet's Bombshell Secret Finally Reveals the Mystery Behind Zeke's Parents

The Power universe is always good for throwing us a huge curveball in the middle of the season, and the latest episode of Power Book II: Ghost doesn't shy away from this formula in the slightest. This week, the spinoff series revealed a huge secret that Monet (Mary J. Blige) has been holding onto about her family for years, and the major revelation comes as a huge shock to us all! If you ever wondered about the mystery behind Zeke's (Daniel Sunjata) biological parents, it looks like we finally have our answer.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Egypt
Vulture

Power Book II: Ghost

The stakes in the first five minutes of this episode four are high! And while there is no room to fuck up, somehow folks still drop the ball. Let’s start with Professor Milgram. It is quite easy to feel sorry for the former prosecutor in episode three. Her former lover is trying to pin the murder of her other former lover on Milgram’s new lover, who also happens to be a student at the university she now teaches at. Messy! But Carrie isn’t new to throwing others in the mud to protect herself. Maybe it’s the gun Monet put to her head or the threats Monet spewed at her that have her shook. Or maybe it’s that Zeke lied to Detective Whitman about his whereabouts the night of Professor Reynolds murder has her equally shook. Whatever her reasons are, sis is playing the game of “who killed the professor?” quite well, regardless of how unlikable it makes her. Even after Councilman Tate lets her know he has her all figured out, she plays it cool and encourages him to come to Zeke’s defense for political gain. Upon meeting Tate’s brother, Kamal, a new detective on Whitman’s case, Carrie offers assistance by manipulating and setting up Lauren, one of Stansfield’s top-performing students. The professor’s personal relationship with both Lauren and her parents makes her privy to what motivates Lauren — a bright future with a successful career. She uses this information against Lauren to get her to snitch on the Stansfield campus drug dealer (a.k.a. Tariq, Lauren’s sort-of boyfriend).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
digitalspy.com

Power Book II: Ghost just revealed a huge Monet secret

Power Book II: Ghost spoilers follow. Power Book II: Ghost fans have been commenting on how Monet Tejada's relationship with her nephew Zeke Cross has always been inexplicably intense since the show's first season and last night's episode (December 12) finally shed some major light on why that is... In...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 3 Review: The Greater Good

Sophomore slumps are common on television. A tremendous first season can be completely derailed by a subpar second effort that does little to continue whatever goodwill made during a series' inaugural attempt. I'm glad to say that Power: Book II Ghost isn't having that problem. Power Book II: Ghost Season...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Tis the Season: 7 Cocktail Books to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are all about gathering with loved ones, spreading joy, and getting a little boozy. To get you in the spirit, we gathered up a tasty selection of the best holiday-themed cocktail books that are available online. Whether you’re planning a holiday party or shopping for a budget-friendly gift idea, the books on our list offer up a variety of alcoholic (and non-alcoholic)...
RECIPES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

My Top 5 Something: Brettne Bloom of The Book Group

“Having just moved to Atlanta from New York a year ago,” Bloom says, “I’m still exploring all the bookish corners of this city. I’ve been thrilled to see how much vibrancy there is here in the literary community—and I’m sure I’ve only scratched the surface.” The post My Top 5 Something: Brettne Bloom of The Book Group appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy