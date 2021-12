While there's no "cure" for kidney disease, that doesn't mean there's nothing you can do about it. Far from it. There are treatments for managing underlying conditions—conditions that may worsen the disease—and treatments for slowing down the condition's progression. That's why, if you are diagnosed with kidney disease, it is very important to see a kidney doctor, or nephrologist, to make sure you're getting the best possible treatment.

