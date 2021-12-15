ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Breaking: All Erie Otters team activities temporarily suspended after 13 players test positive for covid-19

By Anna Ashcraft
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243pX8_0dNbrE4F00

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — All Erie Otters team activities are temporarily suspended after 13 players tested positive for covid-19.

Erie Otters hold 13th annual Otters Teddy Bear Toss

The announcement was posted online and on Facebook . According to the Ontario Hockey League, all players affected are currently asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms and will continue to be monitored.

All members of the OHL Community, including players, staff, officials and billets, are required to be vaccinated.

New Otters Head Coach Excited for Opportunity, Future

The following OHL Regular Season games have been postponed as a result of the temporary suspension of team activities:

  • Friday, December 17 – Erie Otters at Guelph Storm
  • Saturday, December 18 – Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters

The OHL says an updated will be given on rescheduling those games as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Browns-Raiders rescheduled for Monday night kickoff due to COVID-19 issues

Due to several Browns players and coaches being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list throughout the week, Saturday’s week 15 contest between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders has been postponed. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists Per multiple league reports, the game […]
NFL
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#The Ontario Hockey League#The Ohl Community#Ohl Regular Season#Kitchener Rangers#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
theleafsnation.com

Five Marlies players test positive for COVID-19, three games postponed

The AHL and Toronto Marlies have announced that their next three games will be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. “Following subsequent testing, five players have tested positive for COVID-19.” Said the Marlies in a media release. “All players and staff are double vaccinated and are being closely monitored for symptoms while being tested daily. The team is following all protocols and its medical staff is working closely with Toronto Public Health to monitor the situation.”
NHL
96.1 The Breeze

Bills Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 For Second Time

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to host the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. The Bills are 7-6 and currently hold the final playoff spot in the AFC postseason picture. They have two games remaining against NFC opponents (Carolina, Atlanta) and two against AFC East teams (New England, New York Jets).
NFL
YourErie

Erie Sports Center concludes four week soccer clinic

Local youth athletes put their skills on display for the final say of Erie Sports Center’s free four week soccer clinic. The soccer clinic was open to all kids in the Erie community. The main objective of the clinic was to give children the opportunity to be professionally coached in a world class environment regardless […]
ERIE, PA
The Independent

NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 6th team

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league.The Detroit Red Wings were added to the list of teams told to shut down operations, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins. Detroit’s home game against Colorado on Monday previously had been postponed and will not take place as scheduled, and the Red Wings’ trip to Minnesota for Thursday's game was called off.Canadian-based...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Erie Sports Center launches baseball program for kids in Erie

The Erie Sports Center is launching a baseball program for Children of Erie. The sports center is working with local schools and colleges to build baseball for the youth. The staff of the baseball program will include Mercyhurst College Baseball Coach Joe Spano. Erie Sports Center Baseball Coordinator Jim Hartken, along with several local coaches, […]
ERIE, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Brad Messick Takes the Reins as Ryken Head Boys/Co-Ed Ice Hockey Coach

St. Mary’s Ryken is pleased to welcome Coach Brad Messick to the community as the new Head Boys Ice Hockey coach. Coach Messick is currently the Hockey Director at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, Maryland where he is responsible for developing new hockey programs, coaching all levels of hockey programs and maintenance and administrative duties […] The post Brad Messick Takes the Reins as Ryken Head Boys/Co-Ed Ice Hockey Coach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
markerzone.com

SABRES GOALTENDER MALCOLM SUBBAN THINKS HIS SAVE ON FRIDAY NIGHT WAS ''LUCKY''

Late in the first period of Friday's game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban made an unbelievable save, one that is worthy of save-of-the-year honours. Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues took a shot from the right side of Buffalo's net. Subban then proceeds slide across and reaches behind with...
NHL
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy