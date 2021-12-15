Lewis Hamilton Is Now a Knight

Lewis Hamilton has received a knighthood. The seven-time Formula One world champion was knighted by the Prince of Wales for his services to motorsport in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday in Windsor, England.

Hamilton, 36, is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted, joining Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart. Hamilton, however, is the first to be awarded the title while still competing. A knighthood is a title that is given to a man by a British king or queen for his achievements or his service to his country.

Last year, Hamilton was named in the Queen’s Honours List after he equalled Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven championships.

The Knight Bachelor honor comes just days after Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth F1 championship title on Sunday when he lost — in a controversial decision — to Max Verstappen on the final lap of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Outside of the race world, Hamilton continues to make his mark on the fashion industry. At this year’s Met Gala, for instance, he bought an entire table to support Black creatives and athletes, inviting his stylist Law Roach, designers Kenneth Nicholson (whose suiting he wore), Jason Rembert and Theophilio’s Edvin Thompson, along with singer Kehlani, runner Sha’Carri Richardson, model Alton Mason and fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.

In addition, Hamilton has had a long-term partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, creating multiple sustainable collections.