The Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen has shared a video of the dramatic moment she saved a beached turtle that had gotten caught in a fishing net.The 41-year-old model shared a video of the moment on her Instagram account on 4th December. It shows her squatting down next to the trapt creature and carefully un-tangle its flippers which had gotten in the net.Once she has managed to free the turtle she effortlessly picks it up by its shell and carries it back to the ocean water while the turtle frantically moves its flippers in distress. To lift a turtle, like...

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO