We go through devices like we go through shoes these days. We replace our laptops every few years, our smartphones nearly every year, and do the same with a whole load of other gadgets that we use regularly. When you replace an older device, chances are, you will either sell it, donate it, or gift it to someone who can use it, all of which are a lot better than just throwing it away to rot in a landfill somewhere. Problem is, you probably have sensitive data on there and you’ll want it to be completely nuked before your device comes into other hands. The Redkey USB V4 Ultimate offers a way to eliminate any trace of that data.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO