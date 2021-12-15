ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Houston Auction, Including Unreleased Song, Raises $1.1 Million for Foundation

By Jem Aswad
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA previously unreleased recording made when Whitney Houston was 17 years old was sold Tuesday in a 24-hour auction on the OneOf NFT platform. The winning bid was for $1 million, the highest priced NFT auction item on the Tezos (XTZ) blockchain. In total, the full collection, which features rare images...

