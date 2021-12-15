ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

This Roboticist Says a Major Robotics Revolution is Around the Corner

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZDNet interviewed Pieter Abbeel, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. He says a major revolution is coming...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Xenobots, world’s first living robots, can reproduce, scientists say

BOSTON - Xenobots, also known as the world’s first living robots, have the capability to reproduce, according to a recent study from the University of Vermont, Tufts University and Harvard University. Researchers published their study earlier this month in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Xenobots are...
ENGINEERING
Shropshire Star

Major appointment to target multi-million pound 'autonomous robot' opportunity for iconsys

Delivering increased productivity and cost savings for factories all over the world is the focus of iconsys' latest strategic appointment. Graham Lee has joined the independent system integrator as business development manager and will be using his knowledge of automation and robot systems to target a multi-million pound opportunity for the Telford-based company.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mac Observer

Apple Company ‘Claris’ Completes SOC 2 Type II and ISO Credentials

Apple-owned company Claris International announced its completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit and ISO credentials for Claris FileMaker Cloud and the workflow automation platform, Claris Connect. These credentials ensure compliance with leading industry standards in safeguarding customer data. Claris Gets its Credentials. With SOC 2 and ISO credentialing,...
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy Launch API for Enterprise NFT Domains

On Thursday, Unstoppable Domains announced a partnership with Alchemy. The companies have launched an API to make it easier for developers and enterprise customers create NFT domain name integrations. NFT Domain Names. Until now, integrating blockchain domain names was a complex process, requiring developers to write custom code or use...
BUSINESS
idropnews.com

The First Home Key Compatible Lock Could Be Just Around the Corner

The biggest challenge Apple faces when adding new HomeKit capabilities is that they’re entirely dependent on the readiness of third-party accessory makers to actually embrace them. Over the years, we’ve seen this happen with just about every new product category Apple adds, from garage door openers and doorbells to...
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Robots#Deep Learning#Computer Vision#Zdnet
Hot Hardware

Bill Gates Says Metaverse Will Be The Norm For Virtual Office Meetings In 2-3 Years

The latest buzzword is 'metaverse' and over time, you might get sick of hearing about it (if not already). It seems inevitable as major tech firms have latched onto the term—Facebook even changed its name to Meta (not for the social network, but for the overarching company brand, like Alphabet is to Google). Does the metaverse have a future, though? You can add Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as being among those who think it does.
INTERNET
Fudzilla

Chinese hackers find internet fatal flaw

Hackers linked to China and other governments are among a growing assortment of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software. Software King of the World Microsoft said that involvement of hackers whom analysts have linked to nation-states underscored the increasing gravity of the flaw...
TECHNOLOGY
PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computer Science
CNN

The Log4j security flaw could impact the entire internet. Here's what you should know

New York (CNN Business) — A critical flaw in widely used software has cybersecurity experts raising alarms and big companies racing to fix the issue. The vulnerability, which was reported late last week, is in Java-based software known as "Log4j" that large organizations use to configure their applications -- and it poses potential risks for much of the internet.
INTERNET
Dice Insights

Bill Gates Thinks Your Meetings Will Take Place in Virtual Reality (VR)

Bill Gates thinks you’ll eventually take a lot of your business meetings in virtual reality (VR). In his Year in Review posting on his GatesNotes website, Gates suggested that the quality of VR will accelerate in the near-term. “Within the next two or three years, I predict most virtual meetings will move from 2D camera image grids—which I call the Hollywood Squares model, although I know that probably dates me—to the metaverse, a 3D space with digital avatars,” he wrote. “Both Facebook and Microsoft recently unveiled their visions for this, which gave most people their first view of what it will look like.”
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Adobe and Microsoft Team Up to Bring 'Delightful' Productivity Tools to Workers

Software giants Adobe and Microsoft are further partnering to build synergy between their productivity tools for the digital-first workplace. Ashley Still, the senior vice president and general manager of digital media at Adobe, talked to Cheddar about the common vision between her company and Microsoft for simplifying work. "It's really important that companies make sure that the tools and applications that employees have at their disposal make their work delightful and easier," Still said in terms of how to judge the success of the partnership.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Android TV 11 for NVIDIA SHIELD might be just around the corner

NVIDIA has been supporting the SHIELD TV for several years, a unique endeavor that’s unlikely to be replicated by any other device manufacturer any time soon. However, people expecting NVIDIA to deliver Android 10 TV to their set-top boxes were left waiting until several month ago when the company revealed the update won’t come.
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

Sonnet Releases Compact Thunderbolt 4 Hub, Supports up to 8K Displays

Sonnet Technologies announced its Echo 5 Thunderbolt 4 hub on Tuesday. It features four Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type A charging port. It’s available to purchase for US$199.99. Thunderbolt 4 Hub. Thunderbolt hubs provide users with a central place to connect their computer...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy