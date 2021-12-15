This Roboticist Says a Major Robotics Revolution is Around the Corner

Bill Gates thinks you’ll eventually take a lot of your business meetings in virtual reality (VR). In his Year in Review posting on his GatesNotes website, Gates suggested that the quality of VR will accelerate in the near-term. “Within the next two or three years, I predict most virtual meetings will move from 2D camera image grids—which I call the Hollywood Squares model, although I know that probably dates me—to the metaverse, a 3D space with digital avatars,” he wrote. “Both Facebook and Microsoft recently unveiled their visions for this, which gave most people their first view of what it will look like.”
