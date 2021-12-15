ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas concert Dec. 20

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - The Phoenix Community Band under the direction of Ron Nuzzo, will present their Christmas concert this year at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, at John C. Birdlebough (Phoenix) High School. This is after having held no concerts since Christmas 2019 due to...

Related
chelseaupdate.com

Dec. 5: Hometown Holiday Concert Returns

The beauty of live chamber music will once again resound to usher in the season during the Hometown Holiday Concert at 3 and 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 128 Park St., on Dec. 5. Featuring Nathan Peters, Paula Elliott, David Schultz, and Sara Cumming, the Chelsea Chamber...
CHELSEA, MI
Ellsworth American

Free midday concert in Ellsworth Dec. 10

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Community Music Institute will offer its next live midday concert at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Moore Community Center. The concert will be performed by the gypsy jazz trio Mes Amis. The concert will be held in person at the center’s theater at...
ELLSWORTH, ME
crowrivermedia.com

Harpist Reuben Correa is performing in concert on Dec. 5

Looking for a quiet interlude during the busy holiday season? If so, don’t miss Reuben Correa’s harp concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in the sanctuary at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Joining Correa will be his local students Sharon Barton and Miley Flemming. Following the concert, guests are invited to a reception where they can mingle with Correa, buy CDs of his music and enjoy light refreshments.
HUTCHINSON, MN
stardem.com

SSO performs annual holiday concert Dec. 11

SALISBURY — Guest soprano Jennifer Hope Wills joins the Salisbury Symphony Orchestra at Salisbury University for its annual holiday concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in Holloway Hall Auditorium. Directed by Dr. Jeffrey Schoyen, the performance includes selections by Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Randol Alan Bass, Coleridge-Taylor and Rimsky-Korsakov.
SALISBURY, MD
University of Arkansas

Inspirational Chorale Hosts Holiday Concert Dec. 9

The U of A's Inspirational Chorale invites everyone to "Together (Again) For the Holidays," a spectacular concert at the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. It will be a night of uplifting and joyous holiday music the whole family will enjoy. Under the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ravallirepublic.com

Fair Trade Festival and Music Concert on Dec. 17

Desiring to make a difference and have a positive impact on the world, Annemarie Barnes is coordinating a “Fair Trade Festival and Music Concert” at Mosaic Church on Friday, Dec. 17. “It’s an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. so people can come when they’d like and...
HAMILTON, MT
albionnewsonline.com

Jill and Dawn to present Dec. 12 concert

Albion Area Arts Council will present a concert by local artists Dawn Bussey-Smith and Jill Nore at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 12th at the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion. Dawn retired in 2014 as director of the Boone Central Schools vocal program, and Jill continues to serve as accompanist...
ALBION, NE
