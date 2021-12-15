Student Charged With Making Threat Against Middle School

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student in Pompano Beach, just south of Boca Raton, is in custody after allegedly making violent threats against Pompano Beach Middle school.

From BSO:

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of social media threats made through Snapchat involving students from Pompano Beach Middle School.

BSO’s Threat Management Unit was notified, and through investigative efforts, detectives were able to locate the 14-year-old suspect who is a student at Pompano Beach Middle School.

The juvenile was arrested, booked at the Juvenile Assessment Center and faces one count of written threats to kill.

