ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Student Charged With Making Threat Against Middle School

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2namJA_0dNbptkG00

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student in Pompano Beach, just south of Boca Raton, is in custody after allegedly making violent threats against Pompano Beach Middle school.

From BSO:

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of social media threats made through Snapchat involving students from Pompano Beach Middle School.

BSO’s Threat Management Unit was notified, and through investigative efforts, detectives were able to locate the 14-year-old suspect who is a student at Pompano Beach Middle School.

The juvenile was arrested, booked at the Juvenile Assessment Center and faces one count of written threats to kill.

The article Student Charged With Making Threat Against Middle School appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

HOA Sued By Homeowner For Libel, Slander After Criticizing Security

Homeowner Claims Board of Directors Fabricated Harassment Claim After He Highlighted Security Issues, Announced Candidacy For Director Seat… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in the Porta Bella Yacht and Tennis Club in Boca Raton is suing the community’s HOA/COA, claiming board members […] The article HOA Sued By Homeowner For Libel, Slander After Criticizing Security appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

No, West Boca High School Student Didn’t Threaten Anyone

Facts Matter. Student With Knife Wasn’t A Threat. Did ”Zero Tolerance” Go Too Far? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (9:59 am) — BocaNewsNow.com has learned that one of the websites that attempts to copy us without any journalistic background or ethics is preparing […] The article No, West Boca High School Student Didn’t Threaten Anyone appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Shooting, Bombing Threats In Palm Beach County Schools Just Rumors

National “December 17th Threat” Started On TikTok, According To Officials. NO SPECIFIC PALM BEACH COUNTY THREATS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE @ 8AM — District issues statement to teachers, parents, students. Read it below. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (5:57 AM) — Palm Beach County School Officials […] The article UPDATE: Shooting, Bombing Threats In Palm Beach County Schools Just Rumors appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEAD: Three Shot, One Killed In I-95 Shooting South Of Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that a shooting on I-95 near Pompano Beach overnight left one dead and three injured. From BSO: At approximately 1:41 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a […] The article DEAD: Three Shot, One Killed In I-95 Shooting South Of Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pompano Beach, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

School Shooting, Bombing Threat For Friday Is National and NOT Palm Beach County Specific

National Threat Of Shootings and Bombings On December 17th Is Circulating On Social Media. It Is Non-Specific. UPDATE: Palm Beach County School District Issues Statment To BocaNewsNow.com. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATED @ 10:06 PM with statement from school district. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We […] The article School Shooting, Bombing Threat For Friday Is National and NOT Palm Beach County Specific appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES 441 IN BOCA RATON

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A serious five-car crash closed 441 near Kimberly Blvd. in West Boca Raton just after 9 a.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue reports that three people were transported to area hospitals and that rescuers mitigated the dangerous situation. Palm […] The article CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES 441 IN BOCA RATON appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Bumps Head In Gym, Sues Kings Point

Claims Equipment Should Not Have Been Near Tennis Table Area. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest drama in Kings Point doesn’t involve the arrest of a sex offender, an assault, the threat of murder or a resident jumping the fence at […] The article Man Bumps Head In Gym, Sues Kings Point appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Suspect Jumped Fence, Was Chased At American Heritage School Delray Beach

New Details In Event That Led To Lockdown, Major PBSO Response. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — New information was just obtained by BocaNewsNow.com concerning the incident that led to a lockdown at American Heritage School in Delray Beach last week. A police […] The article UPDATE: Suspect Jumped Fence, Was Chased At American Heritage School Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metrodesk Media#Broward Sheriff S Office#Threat Management Unit
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID: Several Boca Raton Area Schools Reporting New Cases

Now 6,979 Cases in District As Omicron Fears Grow… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — With Omicron expected to fuel another COVID surge within weeks, there is already a notable trend starting up in the Palm Beach County School District. After weeks of seemingly no […] The article COVID: Several Boca Raton Area Schools Reporting New Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Police Seek Witnesses To Hit And Run, Victim Suffering Head Trauma

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman is suffering head trauma and a broken pelvis after being hit by a car on Seacrest Boulevard in Boynton Beach. Police are now asking for assistance finding the driver who hit her. From Boynton Beach Police: “Boynton […] The article Boynton Police Seek Witnesses To Hit And Run, Victim Suffering Head Trauma appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOND REVOKED? Aaron Singerman Could Be In Prison For Christmas

Redcon1 Founder’s Federal Plea In Jeopardy Following Broward County Drunk Boating Arrest BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Redcon1 Founder Aaron Singerman is set to be back in Federal Court on December 22nd for a newly scheduled bond revocation hearing. The hearing was […] The article BOND REVOKED? Aaron Singerman Could Be In Prison For Christmas appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FACTS MATTER: No, A Body Was Not Pulled From A Canal Today In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are several social media apps sharing posts today that a body was pulled from a canal in West Boca Raton early this morning. People claim to have seen the body. A jogger apparently touched the body. Then someone […] The article FACTS MATTER: No, A Body Was Not Pulled From A Canal Today In West Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

DROWNING: Person Drowns In West Boca Raton Sunday Morning

Body Recovered By Dive Team. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 12:43PM — PBSO tells us this was a suicide. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An unidentified person drowned Sunday morning in West Boca Raton. Palm Beach County Fire Radio dispatched the drowning call at 11:16 a.m. to […] The article DROWNING: Person Drowns In West Boca Raton Sunday Morning appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: American Heritage School Delray Lockdown Caused By This Man

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Thursday evening lockdown of American Heritage School in Delray Beach was caused by Sergey Takhanov, according to police records and information obtained by BocaNewsNow.com. Tarkhanov, 35, lives in neighboring Kings Point — a community primarily for […] The article UPDATE: American Heritage School Delray Lockdown Caused By This Man appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Del Prado Elementary Arrest: Suspect Remains In Jail Friday Morning

Palm Beach County School Board Police Pepper Sprayed Boca Raton Man BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Friday, December 10th, 2021 at 2:20 PM — The arrest report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com reveals that Brito entered the school office without permission, then refused to leave. After being asked to leave three times, Brito allegedly lunged at […] The article Del Prado Elementary Arrest: Suspect Remains In Jail Friday Morning appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HELD AT GUNPOINT: Boca Raton Police Investigate Home Invasion Robbery

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred along NE 5th drive early this morning. From Boca PD: “On Friday, December 10, 2021 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Boca Raton Police responded to the 3000 […] The article HELD AT GUNPOINT: Boca Raton Police Investigate Home Invasion Robbery appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: PARENTS ARRESTED OUTSIDE DEL PRADO ELEMENTARY IN BOCA RATON

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: Friday, December 10, 2021: It appears only one person was ultimately charged. Read the latest, here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two parents were just arrested (2:25 p.m.) outside Del Prado Elementary School in Boca Raton. Sources tell BocaNewsNow.com the parents […] The article BREAKING: PARENTS ARRESTED OUTSIDE DEL PRADO ELEMENTARY IN BOCA RATON appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Fainting At Golf Club, Allergic At Car Dealership, Fight At Middle School

You Heard Sirens On Friday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Fainting at a golf club, an allergic reaction at a car dealership, and a fight at a middle school all led to EMS responses Friday in Palm Beach County. […] The article SIRENS: Fainting At Golf Club, Allergic At Car Dealership, Fight At Middle School appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Six Palm Beach County Students To Be Expelled Today

Threats, Weapons Offenses Lead To Expulsions. And Yes, A Taser Is A Weapon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District today is expected to expel six students. The expulsions will be confirmed during a private meeting of the Palm Beach […] The article Six Palm Beach County Students To Be Expelled Today appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Drunk At Drug Abuse Center, Stabbing In Jail, Assault Near Furniture Store

You Heard Sirens On Wednesday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals responded to calls involving a drunk person at a drug abuse center in Delray Beach, a stabbing in a correctional facility, and an […] The article SIRENS: Drunk At Drug Abuse Center, Stabbing In Jail, Assault Near Furniture Store appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
29K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy