Here in a flash! The Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter has just released the new poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, giving us a glimpse into the very speedy sequel. In addition to giving the release date, the new poster also gives us a glimpse into what to expect from the new film. Reprising his role as Dr. Ivo Robotnik is Jim Carrey, whose performance in the first movie was widely lauded for its energy and commitment to the ridiculous. Carrey's performance helped to blast off the first movie, which received surprisingly positive feedback after a few snafus early on in production. Ben Schwartz is also reprising his role as Sonic and, though not seen in the poster, James Marsden is returning as Tom Wachowski.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO