Ford Bronco SUV does not win 'Top Safety Pick' - group

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said Ford Motor Co's (F.N) new 2021 Bronco four-door SUV did not qualify for its "Top Safety Pick" because of issues with its head restraints and headlights.

The industry funded group said the Bronco's head restraints failed to provide good protection against whiplash injuries and its headlights provide inadequate illumination on curves.

Vehicles must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness tests. The Bronco received good ratings for five out of six tests but in the head restraint test the neck of the test dummy was subject to moderate force in a simulated rear-end crash and it received an acceptable rating.

Automakers often tout IIHS "Top Safety Pick" ratings. To get a "Top Safety Pick+" vehicles must have acceptable- or good-rated headlights that come standard across all trim levels.

Ford noted in a statement "all of Bronco’s safety features meet or exceed federal safety standards."

Ford has sold 25,855 Bronco SUVs in the United States through Nov. 30.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.