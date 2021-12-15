ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3M is a banker’s idea of no fun

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACMMa_0dNbpIWj00

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Doing deals may not fix 3M’s (MMM.N) problems. Even if it could, the U.S. industrial group might struggle to get Wall Street’s most skilled advisors to help. The maker of Post-It Notes, which on Tuesday said read more it would spin off its food safety business, has paid Wall Street around $320 million in fees in more than two decades, just 5% of what General Electric (GE.N) has generated, and far less than Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), according to Refinitiv estimates.

As conglomerates go, GE, which has handed nearly $7 billion to investment banks including JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) since 2000, has done better over the short term. Its shares have returned almost 70% over the past three years including dividends, whereas 3M’s total return is flat even though it is a big dividend payer.

But GE’s shareholders might wonder if they got the right long-term advice

. Since the turn of the millennium, 3M’s total return has been more than 400%, while GE shareholders are around 55% worse off than 21 years ago. 3M may lack good ideas, but at least it didn’t pay for bad ones. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qh1vQ_0dNbpIWj00
Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Cineworld’s legal scary movie implies asset sales

Disquiet in Westpac realm puts CEO on hot seat

Silver Lake targets an early lead in Aussie soccer

Chanel’s CEO pick is sign it will shun the bourse

German deal puts high price on Silver Lake network

Editing by John Foley and Sharon Lam

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Global M&A activity smashes all-time records to top $5 trillion in 2021

LONDON/HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Global merger and acquisition (M&A) activity shattered all-time records in 2021, comfortably erasing the high-water mark that was set nearly 15 years ago, as an abundance of capital and sky-high valuations fuelled frenetic levels of dealmaking. The value of M&A globally topped $5 trillion...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Big Business#Post It Notes#General Electric#Siemens Lrb Siegn#Ge#Jpmorgan#Breakingviews#Twitter Capital Calls#Cineworld#Westpac#Aussie#Chanel#German
wealthmanagement.com

Goldman Sachs Hires UBS Banker as It Expands Operations for World’s Rich

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has recruited structured-lending specialist Charles Hannant from UBS Group AG as it expands its operations for the world’s ultra-wealthy. Hannant is set to join the New York-based bank in early 2022, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

3M Finds a Business It’s Willing to Part With

It turns out the adhesive that is supposed to bind 3M Co.’s sprawling business model isn’t that sticky after all. The industrial giant announced on Tuesday that it was combining its food safety division with Neogen Corp. through a tax-efficient reverse Morris trust transaction. The deal values the 3M business — which sells allergen testing tools, yeast count measurers and hygiene monitoring systems to food processors and manufacturers — at about $5.3 billion, including $1 billion of new debt that will be issued. It’s 3M’s largest divestiture, surpassing the $1 billion sale of its billboard advertising operations in 1997 and the 1996 spinoff of its floppy-disk unit. And yet, before today, it would be a pretty safe bet that most 3M investors were only dimly aware that the company even had a food safety unit. The business is the smallest subdivision of 3M’s larger health-care operations, and its results are reported in the appendix of the company’s earnings presentations.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Neogen shares soar 14% premarket after it confirms deal to combine with 3M's food-safety business

Neogen Corp. shares soared 14% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that it is combining with 3M Corp.'s food-safety business in a deal with an enterprise value of $9.3 billion. Neogen, a food testing and animal health company, said the deal values the 3M business at about $5.3 billion. The combined company is expected to have pro forma revenue of about $1 billion in its first year after close. The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2022. 3M will own 50.1% of the combined company, while Neogen will own the remaining 49.9%. The deal has been structured as a "Reverse Morris Trust" in which 3M's business will be spun off to its shareholders and simultaneously merged with a unit of Neogen, a move deemed to be tax-efficient. Neogen leadership will run the new company. 3M shares were up 0.5% premarket.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Seeking Alpha

3M Is A Buy At Current Prices - Here's Why

By performing a calculation of book value, modeling discounted cash flows, and performing a peer review I show that 3M (MMM) has an intrinsic value of $275.06 and it is currently trading at a discount of $176.04. I rate this stock a buy based on this selling price and an intrinsic value of almost $100 more per share. If you do buy this stock, you should plan on holding it for a number of years. It will not "pop" in 2022 or 2023 in my opinion because of the ongoing issues it is facing that will take years to mitigate.
STOCKS
Reuters

Analysis: After inflation, a bond supply shock may be next for markets

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Central banks, the developed world's most reliable group of bond buyers, could slash debt purchases next year by as much as $2 trillion across the four big advanced economies, implying a potentially hefty rise in many governments' borrowing costs. For years, but particularly since the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tesla's Musk says he will pay over $11 bln in taxes this year

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Electric-car maker Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday on Twitter that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year. Earlier this week, Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to say that Musk should pay taxes and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Future Group stocks surge 20% after India suspends 2019 Amazon deal

BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Future Group companies surged about 20% on Monday after the country's antitrust agency suspended Amazon.com Inc's 2019 deal with the group, potentially making it easier for Reliance Retail to buy Future's retail business. The regulator ruled that the U.S. e-commerce giant suppressed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia stocks, oil prices suffer as Omicron spreads

SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Asian share markets fell and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter restrictions in Europe and threatened to drag on the global economy into the new year. A seasonal lack of liquidity made for a bumpy start and S&P 500 futures...
MARKETS
Reuters

Oracle plans to buy Cerner for 'mid 90's' per share - CNBC reporter

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) expects to buy electronic medical records company Cerner Corp (CERN.O) in an all-cash deal for "mid 90's" per share, a CNBC reporter tweeted on Sunday, citing sources. The deal could be announced Monday morning, according to the tweet. Oracle and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy