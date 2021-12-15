FCC Applications

Jessica Rosenworcel became the first permanent chairwoman of the FCC following Senate confirmation today of her new five-year term as a commissioner. She had been appointed acting chair by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office, and he appointed her permanent chair last month, but the timing of the permanent appointment closely coincided with the expiration of her second five-year term and she had to be re-approved by the Senate to remain on the commission.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO