FCC Applications

Bailey Glasser issued the following announcement on Nov. 30. Telemarketers who skirt the National Do Not Call Registry beware. BG Partner John Barrett will share his experiences in finding and suing the callers, sellers, and phone service providers who have violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). John’s December 7 presentation is part of the 2021 Consumer Rights Litigation Conference and Consumer Class Action Symposium, which is organized by the National Consumer Law Center.
