Cancer

Ashley Monroe Finishes Chemo Treatment — Watch Her Ring the Bell!

By Courtney Carr
 4 days ago
Perhaps the best Christmas gift Ashley Monroe will get this year came a little early: The country singer has officially undergone her last chemotherapy treatment for a rare blood cancer. This past summer, Monroe — both a solo artist and a member of the Pistol Annies — revealed that...

‘My Last Chemo Is Done!’: Country Music Star Ashley Monroe, 35, Completes Chemotherapy; Understanding Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and Treatment Options for the Disease

Country music star Ashley Monroe has completed chemotherapy for cancer. She shared news of her non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis over the summer. Her diagnosis came after doctors looked into her anemia (low levels of red blood cells) – a possible symptom of her rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma called Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia.
