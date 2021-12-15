ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Huddle House Operator Signs On For 7th Location

By Kerry Pipes
franchising.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuddle House multi-unit franchisee Jamie Hicks is growing again. A new agreement has him set to open his seventh Huddle House location, this time in Bardstown, Kentucky. His six other locations are also in the Bluegrass State. Hicks says he and his wife Denise,...

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

Related
franchising.com

Husband-And-Wife Zaxby's Operators Open 3rd Location

Craig and Jenny Stalnaker opened the doors on their newest Zaxby’s location this week, this time in Rincon, Georgia. The couple’s Whaler Foods, LLC now operates three of the QSR brand’s restaurants. Their other two locations are in Savannah. “After much anticipation, our team is thrilled to...
RINCON, GA
WLKY.com

Publix has already signed a lease for a second Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Jason Thomas) — Publix Super Markets Inc. has announced it has signed a lease for a second store in Kentucky, this one also in Louisville,Louisville Business First reports. (Learn more about plans for the first location in the player above) It will be located in the area of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fsrmagazine.com

Huddle House Opens in Centreville, Alabama

Huddle House, the nation’s iconic all-day breakfast restaurant and neighborhood gathering place, is officially opening for business in the Centreville community. The new location is set to open on Thursday, December 9, and is conveniently located at 901 Birmingham Rd, marking the 41st Alabama-based restaurant for the brand. The...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
CBS Miami

Christmas Comes Early For Veteran With Long Wishlist Of Home Repairs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One Army veteran no longer has to wait to get help with dozens of home repairs, they were all just about fixed in one day. “I need a roller,” Mito Guzman said. It’s supposed to be time off for Guzman, who’s the Home Depot Assistant Store Manager in Miami Beach, instead, he’s sweating it out in the sun painting. “He’s actually doing aviation mechanics,” Guzman said proudly. Guzman isn’t letting the heat bother him as he works to a paint a house wall, because every brush stroke reminds him of his son, currently serving in San Diego. “My son, he’s a Marine,...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
FOX59

Downtown Indy business owners close Fountain Square locations as others open their doors

INDIANAPOLIS — At least two local businesses in downtown Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood are closing their doors for good this month. “It’s been really hard this year specifically,” said Kristina Mazza, owner of Hoagies and Hops – an authentic cheesesteak restaurant located inside Chilly Water in Fountain Square. Mazza said she made the difficult decision […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
franchising.com

CPR Grows in Pennsylvania with Two New Stores

December 17, 2021 // Franchising.com // Independence, OH - CPR Cell Phone Repair, a retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce two locations opening in East-Central Pennsylvania. The franchise congratulates Aqib Rehman on opening his new CPR stores, CPR Shillington and CPR Wyomissing. “We’re...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
franchising.com

Huntington Learning Center Experiences Growth as Tutoring Demand Surges, Highlights Franchisee Success in Local Markets

December 17, 2021 // Franchising.com // Oradell, N.J. – Huntington Learning Center, a K-12 tutoring and test preparation provider, reports on growth brand-wide as the demand for tutoring services skyrockets. Over the past 21 months, Huntington Learning Center has rolled out new programs, support systems, and tools equipping franchisees to meet demand and handle the learning loss crisis head on, while franchisees have taken community relationships and internal marketing strategies to the next level coming out of the pandemic.
ORADELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddle House#Restaurants#Real Estate
WTHI

Vigo Co. Food Inspections: Dirty dishes, roaches, and mouse droppings

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for December 5 to December 12, 2021. Real Hacienda, 2750 S 3rd St.-(4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Cooked pork, chicken and beans found without date markings. Shredded cheese in toppings cooler found at 50-52F should be 41F or less. Several uncovered employee drinks found in kitchen. Several “clean” plates found with accumulated debris.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Expanding in South Carolina with Fresh Multi-Unit Signed Agreement

December 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHARLESTON, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru in the better-chicken segment, announced today it has inked a deal to bring nine locations to cities throughout South Carolina. Larry and Jody Chandler will be bringing the restaurants to several key markets, including Myrtle Beach, Florence and Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
franchising.com

Beyond Juicery + Eatery Juices Up Novi

Multi-Unit Operators Open Fourth Health-Focused Restaurant. December 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // NOVI, Mich. - Beyond Juicery + Eatery announced the opening of its newest Michigan restaurant in Novi at 26425 Novi Rd. Ste E. The new location is owned by Robert Kasgorgis and Jason Najor and is set to open on December 17.
NOVI, MI
franchising.com

Coworking Pioneer Office Evolution Ends 2021 on a High Note

Locally-Owned and Operated Coworking Provider Makes Strides in Growth. December 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // LOUISVILLE, Colo. - Office Evolution - the provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the U.S. - is wrapping up a successful 2021. The brand continued to expand its national footprint as a result of strong demand from small and medium-sized businesses and remote workers looking for suburban workplaces. As the country saw a shift in the workplace, many professionals adapted to hybrid and remote work. Office Evolution continued to define their brand as small businesses supporting local small business owners. By providing professionals with coworking spaces that are close to home, easy to access, and epitomize a thriving business community, Office Evolution showed once again why it is one of the strongest concepts in the industry.
LOUISVILLE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
franchising.com

Gyro Shack Inks Multi-Unit Deal in Albuquerque, NM

December 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // Boise, Idaho - The Greeks are growing in Albuquerque. Gyro Shack signed a deal to expand its Greek family. The 3 unit agreement in the Southwest, secures Albuquerque and the surrounding counties for delicious gyro development. WSGS, LLC has extensive experience in full-service restaurants, food distribution, as well as restaurant equipment. The principal said, “We are excited to be partnering with such a young and unique Brand. Gyro Shack has great service, great people, and even better food! We hope to carry their vision on in the Southwest for many years to come.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
franchising.com

Hyatt Place Harrisonburg Opens

Olympia Hotel Management will operate the new hotel in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. December 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is proud to announce the opening of Hyatt Place Harrisonburg. As the newest and one of the most contemporary hotels in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the property, managed by Olympia Hotel Management, is conveniently located near Harrisonburg Crossing and the James Madison University (JMU) campus, a public research university.
HARRISONBURG, VA
clayconews.com

7th Annual “Operation Joy” in Laurel, Knox and Whitley County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY (December 16, 2021) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Criminal Justice Students hosted their 7th Annual “Operation Joy” Holiday Christmas Food Basket special event. The Corbin Area Technology Center Criminal Justice classes donated holiday food baskets to area law enforcement officials as part...
KENTUCKY STATE
franchising.com

Walk-On’s Signs Franchise Agreement to Bring the Taste of Louisiana to Savannah

Award-winning restaurant set to open first Pooler location in early 2023. December 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // SAVANNAH, Ga. - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced today that it has signed an area development agreement with accomplished franchisor Robert Forrest to introduce the award-winning restaurant to the “Hostess City of the South!”
LOUISIANA STATE
somerset106.com

Operation UNITE Awarded $15,000 For Transitional Housing

Operation UNITE was awarded $15,000 from UnitedHealthcare that will be using for Kentuckians transitioning from residential substance-use treatment programs to sober living and transitional housing. Operation UNITE stands for Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education, and it is a non-profit corporation. Jamie Gilliam, Supervisor for Kentucky Help Statewide Call Center works first hand with those in recovery and says they are much more likely to relapse when they go right back to their normal habitat rather than the transitional housing. Courtney Maynard, Screening and Referral Specialist/Training Coordinator for Operation UNITE said Kentucky is on the forefront of fighting this epidemic. She said most states do not have a call center like ours. She said they’ve had over 5,000 individuals call and they’ve seen that increase as they’ve offered transitional housing. You can call the Kentucky Statewide Call Center at 833-859-4357.
ADVOCACY
franchising.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Signs Multi-Unit Deal To Enter Idaho

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Inks Five-Unit Agreement with Veteran Franchise Operators. December 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // Newport Beach, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a California-based family-style pizza chain, known for its crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily will soon be serving its iconic pizzas in Idaho! The acclaimed pizza brand has announced a multi-store deal with Gem State Pies, Inc. - owned by prominent multi-brand operators and entrepreneurs Boris and Laurie Ilic along with Travis and Alyssa Trask. The group will proudly add Mountain Mike’s Pizza to its franchise portfolio that includes a dozen Jersey Mike’s Subs across multiple states. Gem State Pies’ agreement with Mountain Mike’s Pizza paves the way for the beloved family- and community-focused pizza chain to dot Idaho’s Treasure Valley with five locations, starting with a Meridian restaurant expected to open in early 2022. A second Mountain Mike’s will follow in Downtown Boise mid-year. Gem State Pies expects to have four of its five stores open before the end of 2022.
IDAHO STATE
franchising.com

Robeks To Open New Location in Buckeye, Arizona

December 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // Buckeye, AZ - The destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, and Acai bowls, Robeks today announces a new location will open in Buckeye, America’s fastest growing city, on December 16. The new Robeks store, owned and operated by Gregory and Deborah Soyka, is in the Sundance Town Center, 430 S. Watson Road, just south of I-10.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy