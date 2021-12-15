Huddle House Operator Signs On For 7th Location

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Inks Five-Unit Agreement with Veteran Franchise Operators. December 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // Newport Beach, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a California-based family-style pizza chain, known for its crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily will soon be serving its iconic pizzas in Idaho! The acclaimed pizza brand has announced a multi-store deal with Gem State Pies, Inc. - owned by prominent multi-brand operators and entrepreneurs Boris and Laurie Ilic along with Travis and Alyssa Trask. The group will proudly add Mountain Mike’s Pizza to its franchise portfolio that includes a dozen Jersey Mike’s Subs across multiple states. Gem State Pies’ agreement with Mountain Mike’s Pizza paves the way for the beloved family- and community-focused pizza chain to dot Idaho’s Treasure Valley with five locations, starting with a Meridian restaurant expected to open in early 2022. A second Mountain Mike’s will follow in Downtown Boise mid-year. Gem State Pies expects to have four of its five stores open before the end of 2022.
Comments / 0