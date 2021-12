(Glen Burnie, MD) WNAV — You may not have seen them but they saw you. A traffic safety enforcement action was held this morning during rush hour on Route 10 in the Glen Burnie area this morning (12-15-21). Police made nearly 70 traffic stops, issued over 20 citations, and around 50 warnings for various offenses: move-over violations, cell phone usage, unsafe lane changes and speeding. One commercial vehicle was placed out of service for safety violations. If you see an unsafe or careless driver, you may dial 911 or the non-emergency.

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO