After the successful completion of a pilot program in Kenya, Opibus and Uber have announced a strategic partnership to scale the use of electric motorcycles in Africa. Motorcycles play a vital role in the transportation of people and goods in many African cities, and major cities are becoming increasingly congested as the number of vehicles continues to grow. Motorcycles sales have exploded, as they offer a fast and efficient way for both commuters as well as formal and informal service providers to get around these busy cities. The advent of on-demand deliveries and the ride-share economy is also going to help accelerate further growth in motorcycle segment.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO