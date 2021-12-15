ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sununu letter supports Department of Energy’s stance on energy efficiency programs

By Amanda Gokee N.H. Bulletin
In a letter to Department of Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine Tuesday, Gov. Chris Sununu praised the department for raising concerns about the state’s energy-efficiency plan. On Friday, the Department of Energy asked the Public Utilities Commission to either clarify or reconsider a contentious November decision cutting funding for...

Keene Sentinel

Governor, we need a statewide mandate, by Judy Knapp

A year ago, we were all heartened by the fact that a vaccine (and subsequently two more) had been approved by the FDA and CDC and would be available to protect us against this virus. During the spring and summer, over 60 percent of our fellow New Hampshire residents became...
Lancaster Online

Renewable energy cheaper, better [letter]

The Nov. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Wonders about offshore turbines” asks if offshore wind projects are a good idea. Wind and solar energy are now the cheapest sources of power on the planet and will continue to get cheaper every year. In less than a decade, the cost of offshore wind energy fell by 50%. Last year it fell by 9%.
thecentersquare.com

Sununu pushes for compromise over energy efficiency plan

(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu is urging utility regulators to find a way to fund the state's energy efficiency program without saddling ratepayers with higher costs. In a letter to the state Public Utilities Commission, Sununu called on regulators to "address the concerns that may prevent stakeholders...
Keene Sentinel

Department of Energy joins those asking PUC to reconsider energy decision

The N.H. Department of Energy asked the Public Utilities Commission to either clarify or reconsider a contentious November decision cutting funding for state energy-efficiency programs. The request was filed by Department of Energy attorney Brian Buckley on Friday, the same day that all of the state’s utilities, along with environmental,...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Richland improves metering efficiency, renewable energy use

Richland is preparing to launch final testing of a new utility metering system prior to its rollout in 2022, ending the need for dedicated meter readers to visit the 27,000 homes and businesses throughout the city. Officials hope to have new electric and water meters installed in most locations by...
KTAR.com

Rural Arizona communities to receive over $50M to make energy efficient improvements

PHOENIX — More than $50 million is being invested into rural Arizona communities in an effort to reduce the impacts of climate change, the USDA announced Wednesday. Through five grants and two loans, small businesses and agricultural producers will either make energy efficient improvements or receive upgrades to their renewable energy systems, the Department said in a press release.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

PUC’s Energy Efficiency Decision Is Shortsighted

As Joni Mitchell sings, “You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone,” and she might as well be singing about the state’s energy efficiency program. About a month ago, the Public Utilities Commission issued an order on a proposed three-year energy efficiency program that had the support and was developed by the state’s electric and gas utilities as well as environmental groups and social service organizations. The universal support by itself is noteworthy.
Las Cruces Sun-News

Clean energy’s sweeping support demonstrates bipartisan wins

I have the privilege of representing New Mexico’s 38th district, where I work every day to build a stronger economy and future for the people in our communities. In my roles as a state legislator and as the Las Cruces Green Chamber executive director, I am proud to have partnered with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to enact real change and create progress.
HPCwire

Newly Funded HPC4Mfg Project Targets More Energy-Efficient Steelmaking

Dec. 10, 2021 — A Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL)-led collaboration targeted at using machine learning to reduce defects and carbon emissions in steelmaking is one of eight new projects receiving Department of Energy (DOE) funding through the High Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) Program. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced the awards.
senadoelapr.org

Department of Energy supports 17 green upgrades to federal buildings as ‘snapshot’ of future spending

The Biden administration is not waiting for Congress to pass the Build Back Better Act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from federal buildings. The General Services Administration seeks to accelerate the testing and adoption of sustainable technologies in federal buildings and to raise the bar for sustainability standards in government construction projects.
Great Lakes Now

Energy News Roundup: Duke Energy’s financial assistance program, propane price increases in Minnesota, Pennsylvania prepares for increased energy costs

Keep up with energy-related developments in the Great Lakes area with Great Lakes Now’s biweekly headline roundup. More than $330,000 available in winter energy bill assistance for Duke Energy Indiana customers. Duke Energy Indiana set aside over $330,000 for customers facing difficulty paying their winter electricity bills. Customers who...
WausauPilot

Your letters: Reader advocates for solar energy

At a recent meeting we learned that Wausau’s proposed solar garden on the new water treatment plant grounds is unpopular with some folks who live nearby. In fact, many of the good people who live near Wausau’s first step into the clean, green energy realm want as small and as invisible an array as possible. They love the woods around their homes, and want to protect the view. Nature lovers are offended by the intrusion of what they see as an ugly, unwanted technology. As homeowners ourselves, there was something in their desire to preserve “hearth and home” that at first struck an empathetic chord.
Dearborn Press & Guide

UM-Dearborn charges ahead on energy efficiency projects

One of the central challenges in the fight to contain climate change is that it won’t be done with one or two big ideas but with hundreds of little changes to the way we live. Laying out what those changes will be is time-consuming in itself, and given the financial resources we’ll need to devote to the cause, it’s important to have a solid plan that makes every dollar count. Viewed this way, UM-Dearborn is already off to a great start as it moves toward meeting the new carbon neutrality goals of the U-M system. In particular, the 2020 DTE E-Challenge, in which a 53-member campus team put together a comprehensive energy savings strategy for UM-Dearborn, yielded a plan for dozens of projects that have been researched, have budgets and are “shelf ready” as funding becomes available. It’s like having a game plan for tackling our carbon problem on campus — or at least a playbook for the first quarter.
