Montclair needs an executive mayor. It will come to a surprise to most voters that Mayor Sean Spiller has no administrative authority as mayor. Spiller, like mayors before him, has virtually no authority beyond that of any Township Council member. He votes with the council and appoints members of certain boards (including, until recently, the school board — though that power was stripped away in November’s referendum giving Montclair an elected school board). But beyond that, the title of “mayor” is ceremonial — giving the person who holds it no executive power.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO