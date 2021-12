The Cavs should not trade for Russell Westbrook or Cam Reddish. Fans have been pitching their fantasy trades on Twitter all week after the Cavs exploded with dominant win after dominant win. Each trade offered up a key issue that is completely ignored by all of these arm-chair general managers; any trade affects the chemistry of the team. The Cavs have blindingly bright chemistry, and that alone should be reason enough to stand pat and let the team play out the season without making changes. That’s not enough as Laker fans are pitching trades involving Russell Westbrook and Cavs fans are trying to pitch Cam Reddish.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO