Tough, Punishing but Immensely Addictive Combat in Sifu

Since Rainbow Six: Siege launched in 2015, Ubisoft’s tactical shooter has steadily grown in both operator and player count, with more than sixty playable characters and over seventy million players across all platforms. While the operators have made appearances in other Ubisoft titles such as Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, these highly-trained soldiers are getting ready for what may be their most challenging mission yet, as the Siege spin-off Rainbow Six: Extraction prepares to launch early next year. When hostile parasite-like aliens called the Archaeans threaten the planet, eighteen operators have stepped up to bring their unique abilities and weapons to this co-op shooter. But despite a lower price point and free two-week trials that game owners can share with their friends, Extraction may have a tough time standing out in an increasingly crowded genre, when titles like Back 4 Blood and Aliens: Fireteam Elite have both launched in recent months with similar premises. To account for this, Ubisoft has discussed several unique mechanics that could help allure new players and Siege fans alike to take on this deadly alien threat.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO