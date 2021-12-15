ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tough, Punishing but Immensely Addictive Combat in Sifu

By Jordan Helm on December 15, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not easy dishing out hard lessons. Not least if you’re going to do it at the beginning of any game — where players are still getting to grips with controls and general premise alike. Whereby seemingly-unwelcoming introductions can have them sign out long before they, or in fact the game...

d1softballnews.com

Sifu, tried – Nerd4.life

While many products contain action elements, dedicating yourself entirely to the genre is a complex science to say the least. The systems behind a videogame all action and hand-to-hand combat are after all incredibly elaborate house of cards, supported exclusively by that dark glue called “mathematics”. A wrong number in the equation and everything collapses with disarming ease. It is also for this reason that many developers choose to dramatically simplify this operation: if you make the underlying systems more basic, they immediately become more manageable, at the same time, however, the options available to the player also decrease and there is the risk of creating something new. so trivial that it gets tired after a while.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Sifu is a Nonstop Adrenaline Rush

I can count on one hand the number of games I think have good third-person, hand-to-hand combat. The Batman: Arkham series arguably set the standard for what a solid brawler-type game should feel and play like, with weighty, brutal animations and attack moves. Marvel's Spider-Man came along years later with fast-paced, accessible combo-oriented gameplay that made you feel like a veteran brawler. Here comes a new contender, which might just surpass both of these games. The preview for Sifu, an upcoming martial arts title by Sloclap, blew me away with its complex combat systems and absolutely merciless animations. It's not a game that'll hold your hands by any means, but if you become a master of the martial arts, you're in for a good time.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Sifu Preview – If At First You Don’t Succeed, Age, Age Again

2021 has flown by and it’s hard to believe that Sifu is now only two months away. This game is an interesting take on the roguelike genre with beat ’em up kung fu-based combat. You still get upgrades like new combos or moves that carry over after deaths from a literal skill tree. That’s not a joke. There’s a tree in your main base of the game that you interact with to access the skill tree.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sifu Hands-On: Where Age Affects Gameplay in a Unique Way

My first hands-on with an early demo build of Sifu ahead of its February 8, 2022 release confirmed one thing that had been on my mind ever since the very first reveal trailer: that yes, Sifu’s combat is as fun to play as it is to just look and marvel at. It’s just as precise, fluid, impactful, and dynamic as the trailers have portrayed. Its combat is structured similarly to the Batman Arkham games, Sleeping Dogs, and several other games of that ilk, but it became apparent within just seconds after throwing my first couple of punches, kicks, and perfectly timed blocks and counter attacks that there’s a certain authenticity to Sifu’s Kung Fu that feels unprecedented in this space.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Missable
hardcoregamer.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 2 is now Available

Cold Iron Studios has announced that Season 2 for Aliens: Fireteam Elite is now available on all platforms. This update includes new content that is free for players with new weapons and cosmetics, along with the addition of Lifetime Stats and a new mode called Points Defense. Points Defense is a survival mode where your team must hold, protect and repair three strategic points while holding off waves of enemies. The new Nostromo Salvage Pack DLC is included with this and is $9.99 separately or included with Deluxe Edition owners. A breakdown of the additions is listed below along with the new trailer. You can read our review of Aliens: Fireteam Elite here.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Can Rainbow Six: Extraction Find Success in the Crowded Co-op Shooter Genre?

Since Rainbow Six: Siege launched in 2015, Ubisoft’s tactical shooter has steadily grown in both operator and player count, with more than sixty playable characters and over seventy million players across all platforms. While the operators have made appearances in other Ubisoft titles such as Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, these highly-trained soldiers are getting ready for what may be their most challenging mission yet, as the Siege spin-off Rainbow Six: Extraction prepares to launch early next year. When hostile parasite-like aliens called the Archaeans threaten the planet, eighteen operators have stepped up to bring their unique abilities and weapons to this co-op shooter. But despite a lower price point and free two-week trials that game owners can share with their friends, Extraction may have a tough time standing out in an increasingly crowded genre, when titles like Back 4 Blood and Aliens: Fireteam Elite have both launched in recent months with similar premises. To account for this, Ubisoft has discussed several unique mechanics that could help allure new players and Siege fans alike to take on this deadly alien threat.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Manipulate Time to Solve Puzzles in Timelie Now on Switch

The ability to control time is an ability many wish to have, and in Timelie you can do just that. Timelie launched on PC back in 2020 but is now available on Switch, announced as part of Nintendo’s Indie World presentation. In Timelie you play as a young girl...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Sifu is a Stylish Martial Arts Roguelite Mashup That Feels Great

Just in case you were wondering, “sifu” is a Cantonese word for master or skillful person. Of course, if you’re a fan of martial arts movies or games, you probably know this already. If you can wrap your head and muscle memory around Sloclap’s upcoming brawler, the title will be yours. But it will take some time to get there.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Sifu Hands-On Impressions – 15 Things You Should Know

Following the more open-ended Absolver, developer Sloclap is making a comeback with Sifu. It once again emphasizes hand-to-hand combat but with a clear narrative and structure. It releases on February 8th, 2022 for PS4, PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store but I recently had a chance to go hands-on with the game’s second chapter to see just how masterfully it’s shaping up. So without further ado, here are 15 things you should know about Sifu.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Review: Clockwork Aquario

Westone was a highly-regarded development team in the late ’80s and early ’90s that were best known for their Wonder Boy games, but found themselves in a tough spot by the early ’90s. The industry as a whole still enjoyed 2D side-scrolling games, but the arcade world had moved on from them with 2D fighters and 3D games being seen as the future by 1992, with games like Virtua Fighter on the horizon. As a result, the company’s planned action-platformer Clockwork Aquario never saw the light of day in its time. It was completed and ready to go but tested poorly and was then shelved. Thankfully, Strictly Limited Games saw potential in the game and bought the rights from Sega, resulting in a game that captures a lot of the fun of early ’90s arcades in a console experience.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Gameplay Footage From Sifu Will Appeal to Martial Arts Fans

New footage showing gameplay footage from the action game Sifu has hit the web. This time the devs focused on presenting the combat mechanics. Sifu will launch in two months from now, but the developers at Sloclap are doing their best to make sure we don't forget about their upcoming title inspired by martial arts cinema. Yesterday new fragments of gameplay hit the web. This time they focused on showing hand-to-hand combat, which will undoubtedly be the main course in this game. Earlier this aspect of Sifu was presented on the trailers, now we got to see a little more - as much as several minutes of footage.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Sifu Receiving PS4 & PS5 Physical Editions in Spring 2022

The official Twitter account for the upcoming kung-fu action title, Sifu, has announced that the game will be receiving PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 physical editions thanks to a partnership with Microids. More information on these editions, such as pricing and exact release date, will be provided in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Graveyard: Spinmaster

Watch your step, for you’ve just entered the Graveyard. Inside, we’ll be digging up games that have long been without a pulse. You’ll see both good and bad souls unearthed every month as we search through the more… forgotten…parts of history. Data East was known...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Exciting 2022 brawler Sifu is as tough as I'd hoped

When I started my demo of singleplayer kung fu brawler Sifu, the protagonist was 20, not even old enough to buy alcohol in the US. By the time I'd punched out a nightclub bouncer and beat up the goons on the dance floor, he was in his 50s. Silver lining: Zero chance of being ID'd at the bar.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Best of 2021 – Day Four: Action, RPG, Shooter, Action Adventure

Over the next eight days, Hardcore Gamer will be revealing its Best of 2021 Awards leading up to our Game of the Year. Today we present you with the Best Action Game, RPG, Shooter, and Action Adventure Game. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Insomniac Games know how to develop excellent...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Kung-fu beat 'em up Sifu only gets better with age

I’ve been hands-on with Sifu, a beat ‘em up action-adventure game by Absolver developers Sloclap. My hands weren’t exactly “on”, but more “around”, actually. That’s one thing I learned from my time with this kung-fu caper. To keep my fists flowing, I needed to be patient, and not mash the buttons. Seriously, slap those buttons with zero thought and you’re dead.
VIDEO GAMES
thekoalition.com

Sifu Might Be The Best Beat ‘Em Up Game of 2022

Sifu was revealed for the very first time during Sony’s State of Play February 2021 stream earlier this year. As both a diehard martial arts fan and a former Taekwondo student, I was naturally intrigued by the upcoming game and have been following every trailer and news tidbit closely ever since.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Forspoken, Sifu, And Game Of The Year 2021 | GI Show

What's a Thursday without another exciting episode of The Game Informer Show? We're back to our regular scheduled release and today we're diving into our impressions of Forspoken, Sifu, and our Game of the Year pick for 2021. That's not all though. Jill, John, Stadnik, and Van Aken are here to go over their personal top ten lists and discuss what games made a huge impact on them in a stacked year. Later in the show, Marcus, Dan, and Kim join the madness to recap who won The Game Awards predictions from a few weeks ago and wrap the proceedings with another fun section of Listener Questions!
VIDEO GAMES

