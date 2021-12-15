ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Angel City FC facing a big week of drafts as debut season nears

By Damian Calhoun
Whittier Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngel City FC technical director Eniola Aluko took time a couple of months ago to look out at an empty Banc of California Stadium, envisioning what the first game might look like. “I think the product is a really exciting, fluid, fast, unpredictable team,” she said. “And if you...

www.whittierdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Look: Alex Morgan’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 calendar year is approaching quickly, as only a couple of weeks remain in 2021. The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be here before you know it. Over the years, several notable athletes have posed for the issue. Among them: Alex Morgan. The United States women’s national team...
SOCCER
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Charley
Person
Christen Press
Person
Sarah Gorden
Person
Julie Ertz
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
The Independent

Bruno Lage dismisses suggestions it is a good time to be playing Chelsea

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage dismissed suggestions this is the right time to take on Chelsea as he revealed Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for coronavirus.Chelsea sat atop the Premier League at the start of the month but are now below Manchester City and Liverpool in the standings after a mini-blip that has seen the European champions take four points from their last three games.Yet Lage, whose eighth-placed Wolves are only five points adrift of the top-four, is wary of drawing any confidence from the Blues’ recent run ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side’s scheduled visit to Molineux...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Week#Drafts#Angel City#Acfc#Cousins#Nwsl College Draft#Juventus
Pasadena Star-News

Galaxy to open 2022 season at home vs. champion New York City FC

The Galaxy will open the 2022 MLS season on Feb. 27 at home against champion New York City FC. The following week, the Galaxy will be the first home opponent for new expansion team Charlotte FC on March 5. The Galaxy will play crosstown rival Los Angeles Football Club just...
MLS
washingtonspirit.com

Defender Paige Nielsen Selected by Angel City FC in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft

Washington, D.C., (12/16/21) – Washington Spirit defender Paige Nielsen was selected by Angel City FC in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft presented by Ally. Nielsen was drafted with the number seven pick. Nielsen joined the Spirit prior to the start of the 2019 season from Australian side Canberra United....
SOCCER
CBS Sports

NWSL Expansion Draft tracker, results: San Diego Wave pick Kristie Mewis, Angel City FC land Dani Weatherholt

The NWSL Expansion Draft is in the books as Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC expanded their rosters Thursday ahead of their inaugural seasons in 2022. Angel City selected Dani Weatherholt from OL Reign with their first pick while San Diego went with USWNT mid Kristie Mewis from the Houston Dash with their top choice. All in all, seven out of nine possible picks were made as San Diego passed on two pics before ending the expansion draft by selecting defender Kaleigh Riehl from Racing Louisville.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
angelsonparade.com

Angel City FC swap 2022 NWSL College Draft picks with Houston Dash

Angel City FC wrapped up their NWSL Expansion Draft on Thursday with an additional trade as soon as it ended, as the league announced Angel City has acquired the No. 6 overall pick in Saturday’s NWSL College Draft from the Houston Dash, in exchange for the No. 26 pick and $125,000 in allocation money.
SOCCER
angelsonparade.com

Angel City FC sign Canadian defender, Vanessa Gilles

Angel City just got a lot stronger in defense. Today, the club announced the signing of Canadian defender, Vanessa Gilles, by way of the Division1 Féminine team, FC Girondins de Bordeaux. The deal is for one year, with an option for an additional year, and Gilles will use one of the International roster slot. In exchange, Angel City will send an already agreed-upon transfer fee to Bordeaux.
MLS
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday. Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and conclude with a Decision Day clash against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9. One marquee home matchup is a first-time-ever game against Austin FC on March 6. In addition to Austin FC, Inter Miami CF will face Seattle Sounders FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in club history during the 2022 regular season. In addition to welcoming LA FC, the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC travel to DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in the upcoming season. The team will once again be led by head coach Phil Neville and team captain Gonzalo Higuaín. On top of the mainstays, there’s exciting new star power, including recently signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota. To become an Inter Miami CF season ticket holder and secure your tickets for games, click here.
MLS
angelsonparade.com

Angel City FC acquire goalkeeper, Brittany Wilson via trade with Orlando Pride

Can’t stop, won't stop for Angel City FC this evening. The team announced another acquisition via trade, this one with the Orlando Pride for goalkeeper, Brittany Wilson. In addition to Wilson, Angel City receive Orlando’s natural third-round pick for the 2023 NWSL Draft. Orlando Pride in exchange, receive ACFC’s natural fourth-round pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution’s First Concacaf Matchup Vs. Cavaly AS Set For February 15

FOXBORO (CBS) — Before the Revolution kick off their 2022 season, they have some Concacaf business to tend to. New England will open the two-legged Round of 16 with an away match against Cavaly AS on Tuesday, February 15 at 6:00 p.m. at a venue to be announced, Concacaf announced Friday. New England will then host the second leg at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. The Revolution qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy